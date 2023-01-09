Contributor: Medication Adherence Is a “Force Multiplier” for Medicare Advantage Profitability, Enrollment, Star Ratings

Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Adding Social Factors to Risk Adjustment Not Enough to Reach Health Equity, Paper Says
To best improve health equity, population-based payment models should both incorporate social goals and increase payment for historically marginalized communities, a recent study has found. Population-based payment models can help promote health equity, but only if risk adjustment supports increased resource allocation to historically marginalized groups. A study published in...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: ACA Marketplaces’ Record Enrollment; Antiabortion Protests at CVS, Walgreens; Alzheimer Drug Gets Expensive Price Tag
Expanded health coverage sees an increase in enrollments; Antiabortion activists protest against CVS and Walgreens; $26,500 Alzheimer’s drug limits affordability. Nearly 16 Million People Have Selected Health Coverage in ACA Marketplaces. The Biden-Harris administration announced that nearly 16 million people have signed up for an Affordable Care Act (ACA)...
ajmc.com
Individualizing Medication Therapy in Patients with COPD: Considerations with Inhalers
Selecting appropriate inhalers based on individual characteristics and shared decision-making is crucial for optimizing care for patients with COPD. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Coming back to what Mike touched on, let’s dig into this a little….Can you comment on the different formulations and the pros and cons? MDIs [metered-dose inhalers], DPIs [dry powder inhalers], soft mist, nebulized. This is a broad question, but do you mind maybe taking a stab at that?
ajmc.com
Role of Non-Medication Strategies in COPD Treatment Pathway
Nonmedication COPD strategies, such as pulmonary rehabilitation, are highlighted. Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: [Summarize] the nonmedication strategies that we can use to optimize the management of COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]. Mike Hess, MPH, RRT, RPFT: The very first one I’ll throw out there was one [DrPanettieri] mentioned toward...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
ajmc.com
Health Systems and Telemedicine Adoption for Diabetes and Hypertension Care
Small practices reduced their use of telemedicine during early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Technical support may help expand and maintain telemedicine in small practices. Objectives: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated telemedicine use nationally, but differences across health systems are understudied. We examine telemedicine use for adults with diabetes and/or hypertension across 10 health systems and analyze practice and patient characteristics associated with greater use.
ajmc.com
Changes in Electronic Notification Volume and Primary Care Provider Burnout
Primary care provider burnout was analyzed before and after a national initiative to optimize the electronic health record inbox notification system at the Veterans Health Administration. ABSTRACT. Objectives: Electronic health record (EHR) inbox notifications can be burdensome for primary care providers (PCPs), potentially contributing to burnout. We estimated the association...
ajmc.com
Differences in Telehealth During COVID-19 Between Commercial and Medicaid Enrollees
Differences in use of telehealth between commercial and Medicaid populations during the COVID-19 pandemic are associated with managed care enrollment. Objectives: To compare how in-person evaluation and management (E&M) visits and telehealth use differed during the COVID-19 pandemic between commercially insured and Medicaid enrollees, and to assess how insurance plan type—fee-for-service (FFS) vs managed care (MC)—and enrollee characteristics contributed to these differences.
ajmc.com
Disparities in Multiple Myeloma: Quality Improvement Initiative Reveals Gaps Between Oncology Providers, Patients in Views of Costs, Risk of Treatments
An interview with Joseph R. Mikhael, MD, MEd, on findings from a Quality Improvement initiative presented during the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mikhael is a professor in the Applied Cancer Research and Drug Discovery Division at the Translational Genomics Research Institute, an affiliate of City of Hope Cancer Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.
ajmc.com
Dr Alonso V. Pacheco Discusses a Tool to Measure Chemotherapy Toxicity for Elderly Patients
A tool to measure chemotherapy toxicity from the Cancer and Aging Research Group can help determine emergency department visits or hospitalization risk, especially for elderly patients, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. A tool to measure chemotherapy toxicity from the Cancer and...
ajmc.com
Associations Between Physician Practice Models and Health Information Exchange
A survey of all Arizona physicians found that accountable care organization, clinically integrated network, or integrated delivery network participation was associated with higher use of health information exchange. However, there are exceptions and important barriers noted. ABSTRACT. Objectives: The interaction between emerging physician practice models and the use of health...
ajmc.com
PD-L1 Warrants Further Research as Biomarker for Endometrial Cancer Therapy Response
A recent study found potential significance in PD-L1 analysis results for predicting immune treatment response in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma. Additional biomarkers are needed to identify women with advanced endometrial carcinoma (EC) with mismatch repair (MMR) deficiency who would benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors, and a recent study found potential significance in programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) analysis results. The findings were published in the journal Cancers.
ajmc.com
The Utilization of Combination Therapy in Patients with Diabetes
Key opinion leaders discuss the role of combination therapies in the management of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Jennifer was talking about combination therapy for blood pressure, with 2 to 3 drugs. Early on, this would probably work much better. I think you go with an ACE [inhibitor] or an ARB [angiotensin receptor blocker]. I tend to go with ARB because we have more angioedema…when we go with ACE [inhibitors], even though ACE is a great drug. The goal we put into the guidelines over 8 years ago is if you’re 20 over 10 from your goal, you go with 2 medications from the get-go. Based on that concept, we looked at lipids. If you’re 50% away from the goal, you go on a combination therapy on an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] reduction. It’s the same concept. When do you start this? How is your AI [artificial intelligence] working? It takes information and calculates to say, “The patient needs more medication from the start.” It’s the same thing with hyperglycemia.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Expanding Naloxone Access; US Childhood Vaccinations Drop; New COVID-19 Booster Reconsidered
Greater availability of naloxone spray, including over the counter, may reduce opioid overdoses; vaccination rates drop once again for US children; some experts question the necessity of the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Naloxone Access Could Increase With Policy Shifts. In response to increasing rates of opioid overdoses, particularly fentanyl, federal...
ajmc.com
Greater Effect of HF Rehab Intervention Seen Among Frail vs Prefrail Patients
Patients included in this subanalysis of data from the REHAB-HF trial were 60 years and older and had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure. Worse baseline frailty status did not prevent older patients who had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) from seeing significant improvement in their physical functioning and quality of life (QOL) following a 3-month tailored and multidomain rehabilitation intervention.
ajmc.com
KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline: Management Updates for Diabetes, CKD
Updated guidelines include 13 recommendations and 52 practice points for clinicians treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). In an update from the 2020 guideline, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Work Group released the KDIGO 2022 Clinical Practice Guideline for Diabetes Management in Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).
