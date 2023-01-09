ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Q985

5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th

When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters

If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Q985

Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused

If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms

Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You

Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?

Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March

A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed

An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Rockford, IL
