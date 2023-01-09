Read full article on original website
Related
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
In-N-Out Burger Coming to Illinois? Fans Remain Hopeful as the Food Chain Expands
In-N-Out Burger, the beloved West Coast fast-food chain known for its delicious burgers and secret menu, has yet to expand to the state of Illinois. But some fans of the restaurant believe Illinois may get its own taste of In-N-Out Burger's greatness sooner than we thought. What's So Special About...
3 Specific Reasons You Need To Avoid Illinois On Friday The 13th
Attention all potential visitors to the great state of Illinois: if you value your life and your well-being, you will avoid setting foot in our fine state on Friday the 13th. That's right. Friday the 13th. The day of superstition and bad luck. But why, you might ask, should you...
Things You Will Understand No Matter Where You Live In Illinois
Illinois weather can be as unpredictable as a teenager's mood, but one thing you can always count on is the abundance of potholes on the road, just waiting to make your day a little more difficult. But fear not, for Illinois has more to offer than just treacherous roads and weather.
10 Small Towns in Illinois That Are Definitely Worth a Visit
There are so many little hidden gems around the state of Illinois if you take the time to explore. Some of the best towns and villages are in parts of the state that aren't all in Chicagoland. Let's take a little backroad trip into some parts of Illinois that you...
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
True Stories of 10 of the Most Infamous People In Illinois History
Illinois has a long and storied history that has been shaped by a wide variety of people, some of whom have left a lasting impact on the state and the nation. However, there are a few individuals who have become infamous for their actions, whether they be criminal, political, or otherwise.
This Illinois Cabin Floats on the Mississippi River Backwaters
If your idea of relaxing is floating, you need to see a cabin in Illinois that just situated on the backwaters of the Mississippi River. I saw this interesting Illinois relaxation option on Airbnb and also on VRBO. Wanna be lazy? This place in East Dubuque, Illinois should do the trick. It's a cabin that quite literally floats on the backwaters of the Mississippi River.
Bizarre Video of Sideways Car in Illinois Has Us All Confused
If you think you've witnessed the most ridiculous things while driving, wait until you see this video of an Illinois driver taking a joyride down Perryville Road in Rockford. I was scrolling through my friends' Snapchat stories and my friend, Quincy, posted a video of a car in front of her literally gliding sideways down Perryville.
Illinois State Rep Pushes To Legalize Magic Mushrooms
Here in Illinois, state government just began a new legislative session and legislators are letting their constituents know what their elected representatives plan on making a priority in Springfield this year. For one Illinois legislator, State Rep. La Shawn Ford, D-Chicago, a priority will be discussing the potential legalization of...
Illinois Man’s Shocking 37 Year Streak Comes to an End in Facebook Post
What's something that should've happened to you in your childhood that finally happened as an adult?. Life is filled with milestones, achievements and rites of passage. For most of us, they happen around the same time, but for others, it takes years to feel like you're 'normal.'. I could use...
5 Weird & Breathtaking Things You Might Experience While on a Hike in Rockford
Hiking and walking on trails in Rockford can bring up many... unique experiences. Some beautiful. Some exciting. And some are just downright terrifying! Here’s a brief list of some of the things I’ve personally encountered while on a trail in the Stateline. Cardinals. Ahh... the beautiful state bird....
The Most Extreme Temps and Snowfall Amounts in Illinois History, Will Squall You
Let's get an EXTREME HISTORY LESSON...or something. Taking a look at the most EXTREME temperatures and snowfall totals in Illinois, will SQUALL YOU! NCEI. The National Centers For Environmental Information supplies you with a history lesson that is hot, and down right chilling at the same time. Midwest weather is something special, find a transplant and they question everything.
Illinois Woman Gets Coined ‘Lasagna Mom’ After Roblox Message to Daughter Goes Viral
After trying multiple times to reach her daughter by phone, one Illinois Mom hopped on Roblox to get an important message to her daughter, and now the entire country is talking about it. A Desperate Roblox Situation. I have two daughters, ages 6 and 9, and Roblox is a BIG...
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Is It Legal To Randomly Honk Your Car Horn In Illinois?
Your car horn is an extension of your voice to other vehicles while driving but when is the proper time to use it?. I'll be the first to admit that my hand is never too far from my car horn. My reflexes are quick when I need to use it. Honking the horn at another driver is about the extent of my road rage. I believe that's how most people in Illinois use it. There are plenty of people behind the wheel that will lay on the car horn as if their life depended on it. Those are the very angry people.
Egg Prices at $5 a Dozen in Illinois, Could Drop Finally in March
A dozen eggs in Illinois average MORE than a tank of gas! But it looks as if a price drop is coming, in March 2023. AXIOS. As we talked about a couple weeks ago, the price of eggs took off to all new highs because of a bird flu going around, that is killing off chickens. Over 58 million birds across the United States have dropped dead, making the price of eggs climb to record heights.
3 Super Weird Wisconsin Laws You’ve Probably Never Heard Before
Wisconsin, the land of cheese and beer, is known for its quirky and sometimes downright strange laws. From strict regulations on who can serve butter and limiting when and where you can kiss, the Badger State has had some of the most peculiar legislation in the country. Serving Margarine Is...
Deer Destroys Illinois Apartment To Prove Why Pets Aren’t Allowed
An apartment in Illinois was seriously damaged after a deer broke in. For being such majestic animals, deer can get themselves into mischief. Of course, Illinois drivers have to be very careful driving in rural areas during the night because of deer running into the road. I have also noticed a lot of stories lately about deer getting into buildings and causing some serious damage. Plus, they are big and strong so they are difficult to move. The animals are easily startled so they can go off at the drop of a hat and trash a place quickly.
3 Big Mistakes Many Illinois Drivers Make Every Time A Winter Storm Blows In
Anytime a winter storm is blowing into Illinois you will see cars parked outside with the windshield wipers pulled up into the air, but could doing this actually cause more harm than good for your car?. One of the Worst Things Drivers Do to Their Cars in the Winter. A...
Q985
Rockford, IL
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0