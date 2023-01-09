Read full article on original website
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Duane Berg
Duane Gary Berg of Red Wing, MN, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1937 in Northfield, MN, and later moved to Red Wing, MN in 1950 with his family. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 as an electrical technician in San Diego and Hawaii. He went to Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, MN in 1962 and worked as a machinist at Central Research Laboratories until his retirement in 1999.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Quilt show highlights dedication, memories
Quilters are dedicated to their beloved hobby, and they spend years making beautiful, intricate quilts. Sargent’s Nursery held their highly anticipated annual quilt show over the weekend. “There are 256 quilted items here, and it took about two days to set it up,” Mary Turner from the Red Wing...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Jaydon Neuffer
July 3, 2008 - Jan. 10, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Jaydon Neuffer, 14, Red Wing, Minn., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, in his home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Red Wing. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Project looks to improve He Mni Can
The Red Wing City Council voted to approve $130,500 for services with Stantec to plan for additions and improvements at He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Regional Park. The council voted 6-1 to approve the agreement with council member Ron Goggin dissenting. “I know a lot of work has been done on...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Gillman retires as boys, girls tennis coach
On Friday, Jan. 7, Tom Gillman emailed players, assistant coaches and families announcing his retirement from coaching tennis. After reflecting on how the fall season went with the girls team, Gillman said he felt now was the time to make it official. “We all have to retire at some point,”...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls basketball on top in close victory
The Red Wing girls basketball team narrowly outscored Mankato West in a 58-50 win Friday night. The two teams had nearly identical shooting statistics. The Wingers grabbed five more rebounds, 32-27, and allowed Mankato just seven offensive rebounds. Sammi Chandler shot 11 of 19 from the field, ending with 29...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Opportunities set to comment on superintendent search
The search for a new superintendent for Red Wing Public Schools has begun. And school board members are quick to point out that they may end up hiring Frank Norton who has been filling the interim superintendent role since the school year started. The search is in its early stages....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area boys basketball: Jan. 13
Lake City remained perfect on the season with another win, this one against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers hung on for a 67-62 win Friday night. Ryan Heise led the Tiger offense with 21 points. Keegan Ryan had 14 points. Jaden Shones scored 12 points and Hunter Lorenson added 10 points. Hunter...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area wrestling: Jan. 13
The Goodhue wrestling team improved to 9-2 overall with a win over Pine Island in a dual meet on Friday. The Wildcats have the Caledonia invite next on Saturday. 106: Jag Foster (PI) won by forfeit. 113: Lucas Erickson (G) tech. fall Sam Thein, 15-0. 120: Sam Muller (PI) won by forfeit. 126: Nick Thein (PI) dec. JJ Bien, 8-5. 132: Hayden Holm (G) pinned Corrin Pike, 0:54. 138: Payton Holst (G) pinned Gavin Twaddle, 3:31. 145: Nate Beck (G) pinned Kris Fogal, 5:13. 152: Beau Jaeger (G) maj, dec. Alden Smith, 12-0. 160: Ben Grabau (PI) dec. Jeremiah O'Reilly, 4-2. 170: Grant Reed (G) maj, dec. Will Radtke, 9-1. 182: Jack Carlson (G) tech. fall Aiden McDaniel, 21-6. 195: Carsyn O'Reilly (G) pinned Ben Pike, 1:50. 220: Kassen Bigalk (G) won by forfeit. 285: Caleb Kurtti (G) pinned Zach Diderrich, 2:49.
