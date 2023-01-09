Duane Gary Berg of Red Wing, MN, age 85, passed away on January 8, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on February 27, 1937 in Northfield, MN, and later moved to Red Wing, MN in 1950 with his family. He graduated from Central High School in 1956 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 as an electrical technician in San Diego and Hawaii. He went to Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis, MN in 1962 and worked as a machinist at Central Research Laboratories until his retirement in 1999.

