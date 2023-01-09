ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What age is it legal for a child to babysit in Illinois?

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When parents want to have a night out, they may be wondering at what age can one child be left alone to babysit a younger sibling?

Illinois has some of the strictest laws in the nation when it comes to legally leaving a child home alone, but a new bill in the House aims to change that.

Currently, it is illegal to leave a child under the age of 14 at home alone in Illinois, so a babysitter 13 years old or younger would be against the law.

Parents who do could be found guilty of child neglect, which could result in a year in jail and a fine of $1,000.

But House Bill 4305 would lower the age from 14 to 12.

Illinois’ has the highest minimum age requirements in the country, with 39 states having no set minimum age, leaving the decision up to parents.

Marie Coobes, team manager at the Illinois Childcare Resource Service, told Illinois Policy that every child is different. “There are 12-year-olds who should not be home alone because they can’t be trusted to keep themselves safe. It’s so individual to the child.”

HB 4305 passed in March 2022 but has stalled in the Senate.

Comments / 35

Raven 421
4d ago

I was babysitting at 12 also and I also cleaned the house and did the dishes and vacuumed. I had my 1st official job at 14 on the work program at school. I worked all the way through high school.

Reply(5)
13
Kimberly Williams
4d ago

We hired our babysitter when she was 12 and had her all the way until now she’s 21 now she was the best babysitter every age really has nothing to do with it, it comes down to maturity

Reply
12
Squanch Wanch
4d ago

whenever the parents deem fit. stop letting the state get involved in your business

Reply(1)
10
