wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
NIH Director's Blog
GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community
Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Schools release mobile app allowing bus location tracking
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Parents of Columbus County School students will soon be able to track their child’s school bus in real-time. Columbus County Schools has contracted with Here Comes the Bus to enhance the safety and comfort of students that use the bus to travel to and from school.
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet In North Carolina You Must Try
We've all experienced that special kind of hunger at least once in our lives. The kind that can only be satisfied by one thing: a buffet. North Carolina is home to dozens of buffets but none are quite as good or unique as this all-you-can-eat restaurant known as Madison's Prime Rib Steak & Seafood.
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
WECT
Lane closed during evening commute following two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle accident on River Road near Independence Blvd. on Jan. 11 closed one of the lanes. While crews worked to clear the scene, traffic was being turned around on River Road coming from Shipyard, and traffic coming from south of Independence was being diverted. WECT...
whqr.org
“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'
The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WECT
UPDATE: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office announces missing juveniles have been safely located
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday night about two missing teenagers in the Lake Waccamaw area. At the time, they had been last seen near the dam. On Jan. 9 at 9:05 a.m., the CCSO announced that the two juveniles had...
WECT
Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
