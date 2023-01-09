ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: Leland Smokehouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Every time the calendar changes, I’m filled with both joy and sadness. January is my birth month, with my birthday falling on Inauguration Day (so every 4 years is either very fun or very bad). January is also when I lost my dad, 5 years ago in just a couple of weeks. I was thinking about him the other day as a Pink Floyd tune played, and remembered us frequently going to pick up BBQ. He loved it, as do I, so I thought “let’s see what Southeastern North Carolina has to offer.” However, since I moved here years ago, I would ask my chef friends “who has the best BBQ?” The universal answer has been “no one.”
WILMINGTON, NC
NIH Director's Blog

GenX Exposure Study reports results back to the community

Following the discovery of high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the blood of GenX Exposure Study participants, researchers are working quickly to report their findings back to the North Carolina communities and address their concerns. Led out of North Carolina State University (NCSU), the study started in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

“Say it out loud”: NHC school board member criticizes attempt to scuttle trans-athlete policy over 'procedural error'

The newly elected and more conservative wing of the New Hanover County Board of Education attempted to scrap the district’s policy on middle-school transgender athletes at Tuesday night’s meeting over the protests of a more centrist Republican and one of the board’s two Democrats. The board also struggled, without resolution, to solve its ongoing school calendar problem.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man killed in suspected homicide

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 31-year-old man was recently found dead in Clarendon. According to an incident report, the victim is Julian Juan Fipps. The death is suspected to be a homicide. Weapons listed include “Personal Weapons (Hands, Feet, Teeth, etc.)” and “Handgun”. The...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing person. 24-year-old Anthony John Balkus IV was last seen on January 5th along Market Street. He is described as being 5′ 10″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Residents demanding answers on water outage at senior living facility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of senior citizens in Wilmington have been without water for days. Now, they’re speaking out. Residents at Robert Taylor Senior Houses say they haven’t had running water since Thursday because of a ruptured pipe. Residents like Myrus Sawyer have used water bottles to...
WILMINGTON, NC

