Starting now when you buy a sport fishing license it is good for 365 days. As far back as my sixteenth birthday (dirt was young then) your fishing license was good for the calendar year, even if you bought it in November. If you are a trout fisher you may have held off until the season opener in the spring. If you plan on Steelhead fishing remember to have a report card in hand. The cards are a tremendous help to the folks that monitor migration. Now the clock starts when you renew. Fishers under 16 are not required to buy a fishing license. You can also buy online, visit the website: CDFW in the search box, and click through.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO