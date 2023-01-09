There will be another school referendum in the Manitowoc School District this spring. The Board of Education says it has voted to hold the referendum April 4th seeking funds to maintain K-12 educational programming and opportunities. The vote will be to renew approvals from the voters in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The question will be to exceed the state’s revenue limits to sustain programs and services amid rising inflation and inadequate state aid. If approved, the five-year operating referendum would increase the property tax levy rate from its 38-year record low but keep the tax rate lower than during the 2015-2016 school year. Superintendent James Feil said more information will be shared in the next two months and the district will hold public informational sessions.

