Manitowoc, WI

Two Rivers Safety Committee to Gather This Morning

There is one more meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Safety Committee will be in the Council Chambers in City Hall at 8:15 this morning. After discussing any ongoing issues and reminding employees to use their near-miss reporting procedures, the committee will talk about December’s safety theme, Slips, Trips, and Falls.
TWO RIVERS, WI
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Evening

There is only one meeting on the City of Manitowoc’s calendar today. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 this evening. They will review change orders, as well as pay estimates for various engineering and public works projects. They will also review contractors...
MANITOWOC, WI
City of Manitowoc Announces Open House

The City of Manitowoc has announced an open house for next Wednesday. The public is invited to The Venue at Union Square, located at 702 York Street, where they can learn more about the Comprehensive Plan Update, and the Park and Outdoor Recreation Plan. The Comprehensive Plan is a document...
MANITOWOC, WI
Manitowoc County Board of Health to Discuss Community Health Assessment Report

There is only one meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Board of Health will convene in the Public Health Building at 5:00 p.m. where Health Officer Stephanie Lambert will get her monthly report. The Nurse Manager, Environmental Health Manager, and WIC Director will also give their reports before...
House Fire in Two Rivers Causes Significant Damage

A home in Two Rivers caught fire early this morning. According to Captain Eric Isselmann, the Two Rivers Fire Department was called to the home in the 1100 block of 34th Street at 1:30 a.m. where they saw smoke emitting from the first floor. The lone occupant had already evacuated...
TWO RIVERS, WI
Briess Industries Responds to OSHA Violation Citations

Briess Industries has responded to the report that OSHA has cited them for several violations at their Manitowoc malting plant. We spoke with Ron Schroder, the Director of Marketing at Briess, who admitted that they indeed have been cited. “Briess employee health and safety remain our first priority,” he stated....
MANITOWOC, WI
Winter Walking Open At Citizen Park Rec Center

The Manitowoc Senior Center is reminding citizens of the Winter Walking program at the Citizen Park Recreation Center. According to Michelle Michaels, Indoor walking is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. There is no charge for this walking activity and it’s open to everyone. Those participating...
MANITOWOC, WI
Four Hurt In Bus Crash On Neenah Schools Ski Trip

Two of the four people hurt in Wednesday night’s bus rollover in Waushara County are students in Neenah schools. The school district says the bus rolled over while returning from a ski trip for the school. Two adults were also hurt. In all, 22 students were on the bus,...
NEENAH, WI
Fight at an Oshkosh Middle School Requires Police Intervention

The Oshkosh Police Department was called to help break up a fight at Merrill Middle School yesterday afternoon (January 11th). According to police reports, the fight between two students began at around 2:15, and family members and acquaintances forced their way in to cause an additional disturbance. These individuals refused...
OSHKOSH, WI
Manitowoc’s Redline Plastics Nominated for Manufacturer of the Year

A Manitowoc company has been nominated for a Manufacturer of the Year award. Each year, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce honors companies in four categories, and Redline Plastics is among ten in the Medium Category, which is for businesses with 100 to 249 employees. In total, 26 businesses are in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Two Area Colleges to Receive Portion of DVA Grant

Governor Tony Evers and newly named Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond have announced a new grant, some of which will be going to two area colleges. The nearly $425,000 grant is being split between 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families.
WISCONSIN STATE
MPSD Will Hold Another Referendum in April

There will be another school referendum in the Manitowoc School District this spring. The Board of Education says it has voted to hold the referendum April 4th seeking funds to maintain K-12 educational programming and opportunities. The vote will be to renew approvals from the voters in 2015, 2018 and 2021. The question will be to exceed the state’s revenue limits to sustain programs and services amid rising inflation and inadequate state aid. If approved, the five-year operating referendum would increase the property tax levy rate from its 38-year record low but keep the tax rate lower than during the 2015-2016 school year. Superintendent James Feil said more information will be shared in the next two months and the district will hold public informational sessions.
MANITOWOC, WI
Teen Accused of Green Bay Hit-and-Run Likely to be Tried as an Adult

The teen charged in a hit-and-run case in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy is expected to be tried as an adult when her trial begins. Sienna Pecore is accused of driving at speeds of over 100 MPH on October 30th when she crashed at the intersection of Oneida and Mason Streets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference to be Held in Green Bay

The Glacierland Resource Conservation & Development Council is now accepting registrations for the 2023 Northeast Wisconsin Woodland Owners Conference, scheduled for January 28th at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay. The Woodland Owners Conference will feature a variety of speakers focusing on topics of interest to private woodland owners.
GREEN BAY, WI
Manitowoc to Host Inaugural Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival

The City of Manitowoc will be playing host to the Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival this summer. This three-day event, which is being hosted by the Manitowoc Sunrise Rotary and Visit Manitowoc, kicks off on Friday, July 14th at Red Arrow Beach. Ten competitive semi-pro sand sculptors will be on hand...
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Man Charged in December Homicide

A 23-year-old Green Bay man has been officially charged for the December killing of a 42-year-old man. Jesse D. Dahl has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to the Crime and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Smith...
GREEN BAY, WI

