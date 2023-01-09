Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition

A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on crash in Reading early Sunday. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice.

The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said.

Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from the wreckage and took him to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation, officials added.

