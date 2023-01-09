ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Head-On Crash Leaves Reading Passenger In Critical Condition

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
A man is hospitalized in critical condition following a head-on crash in Reading early Sunday. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A passenger in Reading was hospitalized following a serious head-on crash in the early morning hours on Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities told Daily Voice.

The accident happened on Schuylkill Road between Avenue B and Lehigh Street at around 5:15 a.m., Reading police said.

Firefighters removed an adult male passenger from the wreckage and took him to the hospital, where he was placed in critical condition, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation, officials added.

Comments / 6

Eleanor Carter
4d ago

x I pray the person bees all right and then once they find out everything is all right if need be do what you got to do or should I say they should do what they want to do. but most of all I pray person is all right.

Mick Jaeger Guano
4d ago

that road has a speed limit of maybe 25 MPH. the fact this even happened in the first place makes it obvious, the driver must be arrested.

Livin Life
4d ago

They speed in that area and go through both of those red lights. Horrible, feel bad when the kids get out of school.

