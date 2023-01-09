Read full article on original website
Patricia Westmeyer
4d ago
hasn't this been going on long enough? come on, 17 visits, big deal! Iowa needs to toughen up, ASPC, HUMANE SOCIETY, where are they? I donate to these organizations are they not doing their jobs either? poor animals put those breeders away for a long ,,LONG time in a crate with filth and no water or food
Reply
11
American Man_87
4d ago
yeah after years of violations, what kind of crap is that, the system needs fixed in Iowa. need to put a new mule in every stall..
Reply
3
Comments / 9