A dog owner has been charged with animal neglect for abandoning his pet at an Iowa airport after being told he needed a kennel to get on his flight. Bigsen Charles, 24, is accused of tying up his dog named Stella outside the Des Moines International Airport and jumping on a plane to Newark, New Jersey, by himself on 29 December after the seven-month-old pup was barred from the flight. Mr Charles claimed he had paid for Stella to travel with him but didn’t realise she would need to be in a kennel to do so. “I already checked...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO