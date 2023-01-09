Read full article on original website
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Opinion: Former Roswell official recalls first roundabout
I would like to comment on Pat Fox’s article of December 8, 2022, regarding roundabouts. As the Transportation Director for the City of Roswell during that time, I have intimate knowledge of all the details of the Grimes Bridge at Norcross roundabout project. First, like many others, I am...
Johns Creek City Council talks 10-year parks plan
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While still in the draft stage, Johns Creek now has a roadmap that anticipates more than $110 million in spending to fund current and future recreation and parks projects over the next 10 years. Brian Trusty, principal at Pros Consulting, was on hand at the...
Deputies recover truck stolen in Hall County
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A stolen U-Haul truck was recovered in Forsyth County after being spotted on Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office FLOCK traffic cameras Dec. 26. After receiving reports that the vehicle, which had been stolen in Hall County, had been spotted locally, deputies began pursuit on Ga. 400 south of Settingdown Road and stopped it in the parking lot of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, incident reports said.
Notice of City Council Planning Retreat
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Alpharetta plan to attend a strategic planning retreat where a quorum of the members will be present. The purpose of the retreat is to discuss the goals, initiatives, and direction for the City of Alpharetta. The retreat will take place at...
Public Input Meeting
The City of Johns Creek Public Works Department will hold a Public Input Session regarding the following project:. This project aims to connect the pedestrian corridors existing along Rogers Bridge Road as well as Bell Road extending the existing trail at Kemper Drive. This public meeting will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097 at 6:00 p.m. Please contact City Hall at 678-512-3308 should you have any questions.
Man cited for gunshot at apartment complex
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have charged a Tennessee man with multiple crimes, after he allegedly fired gun through the wall of a Dunwoody apartment unit. Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane in Dunwoody Dec. 26 at 7 p.m., after a woman reported a bullet had been fired through her apartment wall, near her daughter, son and nephew.
Macedonia Cemetery stakeholders probe city efforts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Last year, the City of Johns Creek installed a fence at Macedonia Cemetery to enclose the site’s known graves. But Kirk Canaday, Johns Creek Historical Society member, knows there are more. “The first and earliest graves were near the [original] church,” Canaday said.
Dealer plates stolen from Alpharetta car lot
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police reported two dealer tags were stolen from a used vehicle dealership on Hembree Road in late 2022. Police officers were told the plates were stolen off two cars in the lot of Avalon Autos sometime between October and December. Dealership owners said they were...
Death Notices - Week of January 12th, 2023
Ruth Elizabeth Albertson, 94, of Cumming, passed away on December 30, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Harriette Cloaninger Bowen, 84, of Roswell, passed away on December 31, 2022. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Linda Mae Burke, 81, of Alpharetta, passed away on December...
Women leave store with $2,287 in goods
MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2. The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
Notice of Public Hearing
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 2, 2023 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia. Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on...
Mailed check Fraud reported by Dunwoody resident
DUNWOODY, Ga.—More than $3,000 was taken from a Dunwoody resident after a check mailed through the post office was stolen, altered and cashed. The victim reported to Dunwoody police that his bookkeeper mailed a check to the DeKalb County Property Tax Department in September, but later learned the check had been stolen after it was dropped off at the USPS collection box on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Alex Popp to lead Appen Media's Perimeter coverage
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 12 that North Georgia journalist Alexander Popp has been selected to spearhead coverage of the Perimeter area for the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs Crier newspapers. He will report to Carl Appen, director of Content and Development, and will be based in...
Man fails in attempt to defraud account
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of American Commerce Bank on Medlock Bridge Road told Johns Creek Police that a man with a cane walked in trying to cash a check from another person’s bank account Dec. 27. When the bank teller said he would need to call...
Woman loses over $145,000 in scam
ROSWELL, Ga.— A Roswell woman reported to Roswell police on Dec. 1 that she had been scammed out of $145,000 in gift cards by a man online. The resident began chatting with the man in February, when he told her a story about losing money overseas and needing financial assistance. When she offered to send money, he asked they be sent in the form of Steam cards, gift cards used to buy online video games.
Forsyth investigating possible murder/suicide involving father, daughter
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent murder/suicide involving a man and his special needs daughter on Jan. 8. The deceased, identified as Jerry and Megan Frix, were discovered by a visiting health aide. Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a Jan. 11 press release that the Major Crimes Unit Detectives believe that the father is the likely actor in the apparent murder/suicide.
Windward volunteer group presents Founders Award
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Windward Association of Retired Men presented its annual Founders Award to Leland Carawan “for his participation and dedication to WARM and the local community.”. The ceremony took place during the organization’s annual Holiday Dinner Celebration jointly with the Women of Windward at the...
Roswell Rotary member leads fight against human trafficking
ROSWELL, Ga. — In 2017, Dave McCleary organized a survivor-led candlelight vigil for victims of human trafficking during the Rotary International Convention in Atlanta, and 12,000 people attended. The event had a panel consisting of actor Ashton Kutcher, who started an anti-human trafficking organization called Thorn, former Tennessee Sen....
Susan Isbill Haydel
SUSAN ISBILL HAYDEL, a beloved mother, sister, niece and friend who embraced life with kindness, grace and boundless positivity, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in Atlanta surrounded by her loving twin daughters. The cause was Rheumatoid Arthritis. She was 59 years old. She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., on Feb. 7, 1963, and graduated from Greeneville High School and the University of Tennessee where she was a leader in the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a proud, lifelong Volunteer. Go Vols! Beginning in her early 20s, Susan built a successful career in real estate property management. She has spent her 34 year career in many roles, most recently as Senior Area Vice President at RAM Partners LLC in Atlanta. She was a recognized leader in the Atlanta real estate community, earning many awards and recognitions. She is survived by her twin daughters, Lydia Haydel of New York, N.Y., and Lauren Haydel of Bozeman, Mont., and her brother, Scott Isbill of Cleveland, Tenn. She also is survived by her Aunt Judy and Uncle Robert Woods of Lilburn, Ga., cousins Walter Woods and Cameron Reed of Atlanta, as well as many beloved family, friends, and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Heaberlin Isbill and Joseph Isbill of Greeneville, Tenn. Susan was an unforgettably loving, energetic, and positive person who made a difference in the lives of everyone she knew with her wit, generosity, and charm. She lived every day as a precious gift. She found her greatest joy in family and friends, and was a devoted daughter to her parents and a loving mother to her twins, as well as a lifelong friend to so many, especially her close-knit group that she loved as sisters.
UGA alumna Shelby Israel joins Appen Media staff
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Appen Media Group announced Jan. 11 that Shelby Israel will join its staff as a reporter. Israel will cover local government and public safety in Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta. She will report to Carl Appen, director of content and development, and be based in Alpharetta.
