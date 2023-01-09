Read full article on original website
Council Approves Permit For Private Bar
SMITHFIELD – In a 5-to-1 vote, the Smithfield Town Council approved a Special Use Permit to allow for the operation of a private bar on Venture Drive near Magnolia Drive. Bobby Huskey received approval for the bar to be located in a commercial space at Venture Business Park. Mr. Huskey said there were no plans to serve food, but he would like to include food trucks in his business plan. He will serve beer, wine and liquor. The bar will operate seven days a week.
A new North Hills? Johnston County unveils multimillion dollar Waterfront District
Could Johnston County be home to the next ‘North Hills’ type of development?. A multimillion dollar plan called ‘The Waterfront District’ is in the works near Highway 42. It would bring along hundreds of housing units, restaurants, and shops with waterfront views over North East Lake.
jocoreport.com
Selma Town Manager Fired
SELMA – After serving less than two years, the Selma town council voted Tuesday night to fire Town Manager Brent Taylor. The unanimous vote to terminate is employment contract followed a closed session of the town board. Mr. Taylor had served as the town manager since April 1, 2021....
jocoreport.com
Multiple Vehicles Damaged By Sunken Pavement
SMITHFIELD – Motorists who sustained vehicle damage from sunken pavement on N. Brightleaf Boulevard are encouraged to contact the Smithfield Town Hall. On December 27th, 2022 the town hired a private contractor to handle an emergency water main break under the highway. A few days later, on January 1,...
jocoreport.com
Police: Brake Line Intentionally Cut On Car
SMITHFIELD – Police detectives are investigating an incident after the brake line on a car was intentionally cut. A 73 year-old woman told police that in mid-November she began having difficulty with the brakes on her vehicle working properly. She carried the vehicle to a local repair shop. The...
jocoreport.com
19 Apply For Police Chief Vacancy
SMITHFIELD – A total of 19 candidates have applied for chief of police in Smithfield. Former chief Keith Powell retired in November 2022. He had served as chief since 2016. Of the 19 applicants, 5 are internal candidates currently employed by the police department. There are two other applicants from North Carolina. There are 12 out-of-state applicants, from 12 different states.
New housing development coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new planned unit development called Southbrook is coming to Winterville with hopes of easing housing demands and preparing for more people to move to the area. “The Town of Winterville is growing, there’s a lot of residential demand. You have people moving from all over. And that’s something that we […]
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
jocoreport.com
Update: Cause Of Selma House Fire Determined
UPDATE 6:05PM – The Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled today’s house fire as accidental. Fire Marshal Ryan Parker said the blaze originated in a bedroom on the second floor and was caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The home was under renovation. SELMA – Multiple...
New Apartments Coming to RDU, But It Aint Worth It
We already know the housing market and apartments in RDU are increasing excessively in space, rent, traffic, and so much more, but these new apartments being built on Hillsborough Street just don’t make any sense. A new residential development is making its way on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh with some new apartments that take […]
wcti12.com
Rocky Mount man arrested after police chase near Pitt County line
GREENE COUNTY — Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies witnessed a vehicle being driven erratically on the road near intersection of Hwy 258 and Hwy 91. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. The chase ended safely on Hwy...
jocoreport.com
Distracted Driver Collides With Utility Pole, Police Say
SMITHFIELD – A distracted driver reportedly collided with a utility pole on Brightleaf Boulevard (US 301) in Smithfield. Smithfield Police responded Wednesday at 6:45am to the single vehicle crash, near the intersection of E. Johnston Street. Juan Cavinal Cruz, 49, of Smithfield was traveling southbound on Brightleaf Boulevard in...
wcti12.com
Hwy 117 South in Duplin County back open, drivers urged to use caution
DUPLIN COUNTY — Duplin County officials said that Hwy. 117 South is back open Wednesday morning. Drivers are still urged to use caution when commuting in the area. Stronger winds throughout the night and this morning have allowed smoke in the area of 117 South between Magnolia and Rose Hill to disperse. Travel conditions and visibility have greatly improved, thus causing less impacts. Officials have determined that there is currently no danger or threat to hinder morning travel, and has reopened Highway 117 South between Magnolia and Rose Hill.
County: Fund rest of NC 24
With a replaced bridge now in operation over N.C. 24 in Clinton, Sampson County leaders are urging the completion of an overall improvement pr
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
Residents of Cary are being warned to be on the lookout for a potential scam involving someone approaching them in a parking lot and offering to fix a dent in their car. According to a report on the Nextdoor app by Richard P., he was recently approached by a man driving a black SUV at the Harris Teeter parking lot off of High House Rd. The man, who identified himself as "Paul," offered to fix a dent in Richard's car for a fair price. After the transaction was over, Richard realized that he had been scammed.
Portion of I-440 back open near Poole Road after deadly hit-and-run
The man who was killed has been identified by police as 31-year-old Craig Mckeithen Jr.
jocoreport.com
Mayor Says He Is “Disappointed” By Selma Head Start “False And Inflammatory Letter”
SELMA – Selma Mayor Bryan McAllister responded Tuesday night to a widely circulated letter on the Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action, Inc. Facebook page about Selma Head Start. The January 4, 2023 letter states, “Johnston-Lee-Harnett Community Action has been notified by the Town of Selma that we need to vacate the...
WRAL
NC taxpayers will cover costs as Fort Bragg's name changes to Fort Liberty
Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties with the Confederacy, Fort Bragg is the most expensive one to re-name - and tax-payers will be footing much of the bill. Of the nine other military bases getting a name change due to their ties...
'I lost everything': Apartment fire in Rocky Mount forces 23 people from homes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — WRAL News spoke with a Rocky Mount mother who lost everything in a apartment fire that forced more than 20 people of their homes. On Tuesday around 8:10 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story apartment building at 1213 Niblick Drive, where smoke was coming from the roof. All eight apartments in the building were impacted, and all residents safely evacuated.
jocoreport.com
Wilson’s Mills PD Arrest Driver Following Brief Pursuit
WILSON’S MILLS – A Clayton man is facing several charges, including driving while impaired, after he reportedly tried to flee from Wilson’s Mills Police. On January 5 around 10:15pm, Chief A.Z. Williams said an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle on Harrison Road for a driving violation. The vehicle failed to stop and made a left turn onto Fire Department Road, fleeing officers at speeds in excess of 60 mph on Fire Department Road.
