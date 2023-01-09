ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Longmeadow, MA

MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000

Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $875,000 in Worcester

Tamara Williams bought the property at 5 Monmouth Road, Worcester, from Johannah E Farrey and Thomas B Farrey on Dec. 23, 2022. The $875,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $237. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,971 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 injured in early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield

A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. West Springfield pastry shop falls victim to catalytic converter theft. Updated: 19 hours ago. A popular local pastry shop is...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting

WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
WESTFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA

