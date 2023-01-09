Read full article on original website
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000
Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Purchase of Springfield’s old federal courthouse signals more downtown growth (Editorial)
On any list of troubling signs for the health of a city’s downtown, the existence of vacant buildings or empty office space holds a prominent rank. Conversely, renewed interest in filling those spaces and purchasing properties is a sign of rebirth. Two of Tower Square’s owners say that is...
Single family residence sells for $875,000 in Worcester
Tamara Williams bought the property at 5 Monmouth Road, Worcester, from Johannah E Farrey and Thomas B Farrey on Dec. 23, 2022. The $875,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $237. The property features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a underground/basement and sits on a 14,971 square-foot lot.
1 injured in early morning fire on Federal Street in Springfield
A school community is joining together to show support for one of their own after she collapsed in her home and had to be put in a medically induced coma. West Springfield pastry shop falls victim to catalytic converter theft. Updated: 19 hours ago. A popular local pastry shop is...
3 injured in crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Boston Road in Springfield. The incident happened near the intersection of Boston Road and Parker Street shortly after 8 p.m. Officials said that the three people brought to the hospital are being...
Westfield cannabis retailer stresses local ties in community outreach meeting
WESTFIELD — Michael Albert, Richard Fiore and Jason Fiore, principals of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. hosted a community outreach meeting on Jan. 11 in the Lang Auditorium at the Westfield Athenaeum, in support of their application to open a retail cannabis store at 475 Southampton Road, Westfield. The current tenant at that site, Dunkin’ Donuts, plans to move into a new restaurant being constructed at another location on Southampton Road.
One person dead following Federal Street apartment fire in Springfield
One person has died following an early morning fire on Federal Street Friday.
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
Wilbraham police asking public to check cameras for break-in suspects
The Wilbraham police are asking for the public's help after a garage was broken into Friday morning.
The best barbeque spot in Massachusetts, according to Food Network
When it comes to barbeque food in Massachusetts, the Food Network has picked a favorite that many local residents may agree with.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for new Italian restaurant in Springfield
A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Springfield on Tuesday.
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
