Steve Aoki at The Center: local talent, cakes and general admission
JACKSON, Wyo. — Steve Aoki rolled through Jackson Hole this week culminating with a show at Center for the Arts last night, Jan. 12. According to The Center, Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Dim Mak Records founder as “one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world.” Aoki also holds a Guinness World Record for the “Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year” although this was his first show ever in Wyoming.
Boost your performance with Elevate Women’s Ski Camp in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Elevate your skiing and confidence to the next level with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s top women coaches and headlining pro-athletes through Elevate Women’s Ski Camp Jan. 16-20. Participants will enjoy four full days of skiing and instruction in small groups where personal coaching is a focus. Afterward, skiers can unwind with the program’s après social events, including a presentation from Volkl’s Barclay Rappaport “What’s New and What’s it Going to Do for ME” and a finale banquet dinner.
100 years of women in Teton mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — As a mother to a 3-year-old, a full-time conservationist and a committed alpinist, Sheila Walsh Reddy knows that balancing work and family with big goals in the mountains is not easy. As a board member of The Teton Climber’s Coalition (TCC) in a community like Jackson, even she needs external motivation sometimes.
SNAPPED: Tube-tastic times at the King
JACKSON, Wyo. — King Tubes is back at the base of Snow King Mountain. King Tubes offers snow tubes, three smooth groomed lanes and a magic carpet to take you up the hill. It is the only tubing experience offered in Jackson Hole and has been a thrilling activity among locals and visitors.
TCSD #1 receives 85 winter coats from mystery donor
JACKSON, Wyo. — A mystery someone started the year off with a good deed, one that will directly benefit Teton School District No. 1 (TCSD #1) students in need. Last week, TCSD#1 Superintendent Dr. Gillian Chapman received quite a surprise when 85 brand-new children’s coats arrived in the mail from an anonymous sender.
SNAPPED: Sleigh riding on the refuge
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter sleigh rides on Jackson’s National Elk Refuge are in full swing now through early April, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on conditions. The roughly one-hour ride takes visitors through the elk refuge to view the wintering elk population up close. According to...
Central Wyoming College presents “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” Teton Powwow
JACKSON, Wyo. — This spring, Central Wyoming College and the Wyoming Humanities Council will offer a lecture series “Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries,” and the annual “Teton Powwow: A Celebration of American Indian Culture” will once again return to Jackson. Tribal Talks: Breaking Boundaries. This lecture...
Jobs of the Week – January 11
Looking to start a new career? Take a look at this week’s featured jobs from local employers around town. Want to feature your job posting here next week? Select “Featured Single Job Post” when sharing your job on Buckrail Works. Email ads@buckrail.com for more details. Physical Therapist.
Expertise & Empathy: Meet the providers at Sage Living
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health, Jackson, WY, is pleased to introduce the providers of the Sage Living care team: Nurse Practitioner Laura-Lee Berrett, DNP and Medical Director Kathleen Vanier, MD. Laura-Lee Berrett began her nursing career in 2006 as a long-term care nurse with St. John’s Health....
2022 Market Report: In like a lion, out like a lamb
JACKSON, Wyo. — For the Jackson Hole real estate market, 2022 will be remembered as the year that came in like a lion, and went out like a lamb. Following the heady COVID surge of 2020 and 2021, the valley market cooled off in the first six months of 2022. Rising interest rates, a contentious election cycle and other external forces chilled the regional market further in Q3 and Q4.
Know before you go: Winter hiking tips from the National Park Service
MOOSE, Wyo. — With winter in full swing, the National Park Service (NPS) is reminding park users of some general safety tips before they head out on a hiking endeavor this season. “Hiking in winter can be a beautiful thing, there’s nothing like the hush that falls while snow...
Clarene Law to be awarded posthumous Governor’s Arts Award
JACKSON, Wyo. — Clarene Law will be honored with a posthumous Governor’s Arts Award on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne. Law was a local businesswoman, arts patron and politician from Jackson. She passed away in September 2022 at the age of 89. Law was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1991 and served seven terms, representing her district through 2005, and was one of the creators of the Wyoming Business Council.
Less than a week left to nominate!
JACKSON, Wyo. — Best of Jackson Hole is off to a great start and nominations have been pouring in! Make sure to nominate all your local favorites, from bartender to law firm – the list of categories is extensive!. How does it work?. This year’s Best of Jackson...
Town Council hires Andy Schwartz as legislative advisor
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council voted on Monday, Jan. 9 to hire Andy Schwartz as a legislative advisor. As the legislative advisor, Schwartz will track legislative developments related to town interests, directly advocate for the town during the legislative session and create weekly updates. During the meeting...
A deep start to the winter for the Tetons with consistent snowfall
JACKSON, Wyo. – Winter is off to a strong start in the Tetons with above-average snowpack and a weather pattern that has featured consistent snowfall. An active pattern will continue through at least mid-January with new snow arriving on a regular basis. Consistent light to moderate snowfall so far...
CANCELED: Crash on Teton Pass near Jackson, expect delays
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 22, Teton Pass, at milepost 4. As of 3:41 p.m. a travel lane is blocked near Jackson. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
