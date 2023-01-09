JACKSON, Wyo. — For the Jackson Hole real estate market, 2022 will be remembered as the year that came in like a lion, and went out like a lamb. Following the heady COVID surge of 2020 and 2021, the valley market cooled off in the first six months of 2022. Rising interest rates, a contentious election cycle and other external forces chilled the regional market further in Q3 and Q4.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO