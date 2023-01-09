ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Scarlet Nation

Top takeaways: Tommy Lloyd, Pelle Larsson look ahead to Oregon trip

After getting upset by unranked Washington State at home on January 7 en route to only its second loss of the season, No. 9 Arizona looks to bounce back this weekend when it travels up to Oregon to take on Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday. Here are the top takeaways from what head coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Pelle Larsson said during Wednesday's post practice media session.
CORVALLIS, OR
dayton247now.com

Police searching for missing Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police need help from the public in finding a woman reported missing on Christmas Day. According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, Cierra Chapman, 30, of Dayton was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue jeans, and black boots. She also has a tattoo on her neck that says "Jadden."
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID'd

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
AMELIA, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
Fox 19

Traffic Alert: Crashes snarl morning commute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three major crashes are snarling the morning commute Tuesday. Southbound Interstate 75 is a parking lot near the Western Hills Viaduct approaching downtown Cincinnati due to at least two crashes since 6:30 a.m. Eastbound Interstate I- 275 also is seeing delays due to a crash with a...
CINCINNATI, OH

