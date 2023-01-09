Royal Family Sends Kate Middleton Birthday Wishes While Staying Silent On Prince Harry's Shocking Memoir

mega

The royal family is sending lots of love to Kate Middleton on her 41st birthday.

On Monday, January 9, the official Twitter account of Britain's most famous brood wished the former Duchess of Cambridge happiness on her special day as they continued to remain silent on the bombshell accusations coming from Prince Harry .

@royalfamily/twitter

"Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!" the royals penned alongside a sweet photo of Kate smiling ear to ear while leaning down to take a flower from a young child.

PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON BASKETBALL GAME: PHOTOS!

The big declaration of love from The Firm to Prince William 's wife comes as they have kept mum on the Duke of Sussex's shocking memoir , Spare , where he admitted the truth behind the rift between the mother-of-three and his wife, Meghan Markle .

Harry opened up about an incident which took place before their 2018 wedding, in which the former Suits actress was reprimanded for joking with Kate about suffering from "baby brain" after giving birth to Prince Louis .

mega

“There was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset ,” Harry wrote in the book, adding that his spouse joked Kate “must have baby brain because of her hormones.”

KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA

According to the red-headed royal, Meghan was reprimanded and told she was not close enough to her sister-in-law to say such a remark.

mega

As revelations continue to drop from Harry's tell-all, King Charles III , the Prince of Wales and the rest of the family are reportedly "furious" over the former soldier spilling their family drama to the world.

“For now, he isn’t going to be commenting or reacting,” an insider said of William's response so far. “His plan is to ride this all out. At the end of the day, he will still be the Prince of Wales, and that’s what he is focused on.”

“The King is less worried about the attacks on him, but he would be very upset if Harry takes a pop at Camilla [Parker Bowles] ,” the source dished. “And there is every chance Harry could do that.”