The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
