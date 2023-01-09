The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO