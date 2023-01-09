ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

NBA Mock Trade: Hawks Finally Offload John Collins

For years now, we’ve seen 25-year-old forward John Collins’ name dangled in trade talks every time we hop onto Google or the Twitter machine. In recent weeks, there’s been even more buzz. Some on the more unbelievable side of the spectrum and even more that’s much, much more sane.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oklahoma City’s Backcourt Shows Off in Close Loss to the Heat

Oklahoma City had a chance to pull off an impressive road win on national television against one of the East’s playoff teams, but a last minute collapse buried the Thunder. Miami came away with a 112-111 win in a back-and-forth game. The Thunder held a five-point lead with under...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

76ers’ Joel Embiid Deals With ‘Tweaked’ Foot vs. Thunder

Joel Embiid’s been battling issues with his foot throughout the season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ November 19 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is when it all started. During his 36-minute shift against the Timberwolves, Embiid was clearly battling pain. While he finished the matchup, the big man made it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hawks Beat Pacers 113-111 With Buzzer-Beater

Friday started with front-office buzz surrounding the Atlanta Hawks and ended with a buzzer-beating shot to defeat the Indiana Pacers 113-111. Despite not having Clint Capela on the floor, Atlanta held its own in the paint thanks to Onyeka Okongwu. The role player has come into his own since starting the last ten games, culminating in a dominant 18 points and 20 rebounds tonight.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

WATCH: Footage Released of Rams Ex Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Kicked Off Flight

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and still free agent Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off of a plane in Miami before takeoff last November for refusing to cooperate with the flight crew. The crew had claimed that Beckham refused to buckle his seat belt, and did not have his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game

Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘So Much Left to Offer’: Brandon Belt Brings Exactly What the Blue Jays Needed

The Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to make change. They had holes to fill, like most teams. But Toronto also wanted to diversify, bringing a different look across the roster. In Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier, the Jays took a step in that new direction. But, filling one of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy