DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
Football Legend Charles White Died Too Soon — Cause of Death Revealed
Sometimes, it’s our greatest heroes who die the youngest. One such hero is football player Charles White, who passed away too soon at the age of 64 years old on Jan. 11, 2023. Charles was known as a record-setter in both college football and the NFL, despite his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction throughout his career. Now, fans want to know what his cause of death was.
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady, Gisele Update
Over the past few months, cryptocurrency platform FTX has dominated the headlines - and not for good reason. The company went bankrupt, which put star quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen in a bad spot. New court documents revealed just how invested Brady and Bundchen were in the failing business.
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season
After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
Look: Micah Parsons' Comment On Tom Brady Is Going Viral
Micah Parsons is fired up to be playing against Tom Brady this upcoming Monday. The Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers as they try and start their Super Bowl run. The Cowboys haven't won more than one playoff game in a single season since 1995. In addition ...
Peyton Hillis’ Kidneys, Lungs Reportedly ‘a Great Concern’ After Swimming Accident
Peyton Hillis still is in a Florida ICU after he rescued his children who were swimming off a Pensacola Beach. His family and friends keep asking for prayers for this former NFL fullback and Arkansas star. Hillis has been in the ICU since last Wednesday. Reports indicate that he’s struggling...
NBC Bay Area
Will the Bay Area Storm Impact 49ers-Seahawks NFL Playoffs Game at Levi's Stadium?
Will the parade of storms pounding the Bay Area play a role in this weekend's big playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium?. Time will tell, but for now ground crews are working long hours preparing the field for the game, which includes bringing in large fans to blow the area dry. The prep work reassures 49ers fans the team will be fine come game day.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Star kicker sets insane new NFL record
It certainly wasn’t a great season for the Las Vegas Raiders this year as the team struggled for much of the season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball despite having a number of star players. However, there was at least one player on the roster that the team could count on: kicker Daniel Read more... The post Star kicker sets insane new NFL record appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr confirms Las Vegas Raiders career is over despite huge contract and leaves door open for Tom Brady move
QUARTERBACK Derek Carr has bid his farewell to Las Vegas Raiders fans, announcing his nine-year run with the team has come to an end. Carr's departure could leave the door open for Tom Brady's sensational move to Sin City. Carr signed a three-year, $121.5million contract extension with the Raiders less...
