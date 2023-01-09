ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Around the Hub: Lubbock business news includes Fun Noodle Bar, crypto sale, more

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
Hello A-J readers!

Now that we are finally out of early holiday deadlines, we can get back to the business news reviews. Here's two business news that hit on Dec. 29, but couldn't make it into prior columns from Dec. 25 and Jan. 1:

A Dickens County crypto-currency mining facility announced that the company's building changed ownership. The move, according to CEO of Argo Blockchain, was due to several factors, including millions of dollars of debt. The facility, known as Helios, opened in May and will continue operations.

Play It Again Sports opened their doors at 5102 60th St. Unit G at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The store is known for buying, trading and reselling used sporting goods.

Fun Noodle Bar opened a second location at 4406 19th St, Suite C, on Dec. 31. Lone Star Tea opened their shop, which uses RO and alkaline water, on Dec. 24 at 5207 98th St., Suite 100. Hawaii Fluid Art Lubbock opened at 13603 Slide Road in mid-December as well.

In the next few weeks, a Seminole favorite will open at 6301 82nd St. #101. The 509 Drink Shop decided to make the leap to Lubbock for several reasons, and discussed their excitement.

"We want to invite everybody to give us an opportunity to serve," said Dawn Pinson, owner. "We strive for a great experience, great customer service, and quality of all our products."

Going into next week, I'll speak with Little Red Nursery, which plans to open an 8,400 sq. ft. greenhouse later this year. Keep an eye out for details on this, and the 509. I'm also pursuing several tips from readers.

Also, thank you to the readers who informed me of some upcoming 2023 businesses and all of the 2022 closures. Both articles on those topics have been updated.

As always, thank you for reading and supporting the A-J.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

