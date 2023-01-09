Hartland, Brighton wrestlers win titles at Detroit Catholic Central

If a wrestler can win a championship at the Detroit Catholic Central Invitational, it bodes well for his prospects at the state tournament in two months.

Last season, 13 of the tournament’s 14 winners reached a state championship match, with nine emerging victorious.

If that trend continues March 3-4 at Ford Field, great things are in store for three Livingston County wrestlers who reached the top of the podium Saturday at Catholic Central.

Seniors Travis Richardson of Brighton, Nick Rochowiak of Hartland and Brayden Bobo of Hartland won their weight classes in one of the state’s toughest invitationals.

Richardson, ranked No. 2 at 150 pounds in Division 1 by MichiganGrappler.com, won 8-2 in the championship match at 150 over Dundee sophomore Kole Katschor, who is No. 1 in Division 3 at 157.

In the semifinals, Richardson beat No. 6 Division 1 150-pounder Luke Johnson of Oxford, 7-2. Top-ranked Dylan Gilcher of Catholic Central didn’t compete.

Rochowiak, who is No. 1 at 165 in Division 1, beat three top-five wrestlers at 165. He won 11-5 over Goodrich’s Max Macklem (No. 5, 165, Division 2) in the quarterfinals, pinned Catholic Central’s TJ Bunn (No. 2, 165, Division 1) in 1:28 in the semifinals and pinned Flint Powers Catholic’s Connor Owens (No. 1, 165, Division 3) in 1:31 in the final.

Bobo (11-0) beat three wrestlers ranked in the top four en route to the title at 175.

Bobo pinned Hudson’s Logan Ryan (No. 4, 175, Division 4) in 2:53 in the quarterfinals, beat Goodrich’s Brady Benson (No. 3, 175, Division 2) 4-2 in overtime in the semifinals and pinned Catholic Central’s Cam Adams (No. 2, 175, Division 1) in 3:30 in the final.

Hartland took 10 wrestlers to the tournament, with seven reaching the semifinals and three getting to championship matches.

Senior Vincent Cox was pinned in 5:35 by Lapeer’s Colton Turk in the 285 title match in a clash of state-ranked Division 1 heavyweights.

Placing third for Hartland were Gabe Cappellano (150), Vinnie Abbey (157) and Chase Kern (215). Bohdan Abbey was fourth (113), while Dallas Korponic (120) and Easton Culver (132) had fifth-place finishes.

Brighton’s Easton Hardesty (126) and Zak Knapp (157) placed fifth.

Hartland was third out of 24 teams with 164 points, while Brighton was 12th. Catholic Central won with 218, followed by Division 3 power Dundee with 206.

West Bloomfield Invitational

The depth of Hartland’s program was on display, as the Eagles won the tournament despite having 10 of their top wrestlers at Detroit Catholic Central.

Freshman Dane Dunbar won his first invitational championship at 106 to lead the Eagles.

Placing second were Jake Gillespie (113), Ty Biggart (126), James Butzier (165) and Will Darish (175). Taking third were Gavin Kern (144), Joseph Cappellano (150) and Cooper Pyle (285). Finishing fourth were Sawyer Scott (120) and Easton Dickerson (157).

Denny Brighton Invitational

Fowlerville junior Ben Blyveis remained unbeaten, improving to 19-0 with a 5-3 victory over Austin Lipchik of Riverview in the 165-pound championship match.

Blyveis is ranked No. 6 at 165 in Division 2, while Lipchik (18-3) is No. 15.

Fowlerville senior Dalton Daniel won the 126 title with a 4-1 victory over Temperance Bedford’s Nathan Gerber, who is No. 13 at 126 in Division 1. Daniel (16-2) is No. 9 at 126 in Division 2.

Fowlerville’s Levi Baker lost an 8-7 decision in the 132 final to Bedford’s Brock Jandasek, who is third at 132 in Division 1. Also finishing second for the Gladiators was Brock Foster at 157.

Placing third for Fowlerville were Connor Stankov (113) and Jesse Johnson (144). Taking fourth were Waylon Lamkin (175), Layne O’Neil (190) and Jacob Esch (285).

Fowlerville was fourth out of eight scoring teams with 158.5 points. Bedford, which is No. 6 in Division 1, won by a 246.5 to 207.5 margin over Holt, the No. 8 team in Division 1.

Adam H. Provencal Invitational

Will Stewart placed third at 175 for Howell, which took ninth out of 17 scoring teams at Grand Haven with 113.5 points. Zack Leventis (113), Zac Egan (150), Dru Taylor (157), Brady Butcher (165) and Gavin Holbrook (190) placed fourth for the Highlanders.

Brynn Green was second in the girls 155 division.

Dave Elliott Memorial

Pinckney senior Brady Raymond (18-3) won the 175 championship by pinning Ben Gautz of Manchester in 2:29. Raymond is No. 6 at 175 in Division 2, while Gautz is No. 13 at 175 in Division 3.

Cooper Podhola was second at 106 for Pinckney, which took seventh out of 14 teams with 59.5 points. Host Clinton won with 227.

Drake Hurley (157) and Garrett Sharp (165) placed fourth for Pinckney.

Gymnastics

Hartland 140.425, Salem 138.2

Sophomore Rori Gregory had Hartland’s highest score with a 9.35 in floor exercise. Delaney Gomolka scored 9.15 on bars and 9.025 in floor.

Brooke Zapfe scored 9.025 in floor.

Bowling

Battle of the Bakers

Brighton’s boys placed seventh with 1,978 pins, while the girls were eighth with 1,456 in Battle Creek.

Both teams advanced to match play before losing in the first round.

