Boone County, MO

Stephen Webber announces candidacy for State Senate, aiming to flip seat from red to blue

By Charles Dunlap, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
Democrat Stephen Webber is once again running for statewide office.

He made the announcement Monday morning on social media that he would seek the seat opening for Missouri Senate District 19, currently held by Republican Caleb Rowden, who cannot run again due to term limits.

Webber currently is political director of Missouri AFL-CIO, the state's largest union labor organization. He wants to advocate for those who are under attack by those on the other side of the political divide, he said in a brief phone interview Monday with the Tribune.

"The extremist legislature is completely out of control now. There are attacks on a woman's right to choose, attacks on the LGBT community and attacks on public schools. They need to be challenged and I think we need people to stand up and fight back,"

When Webber ran in 2016 the 19th Senatorial District encompassed Democrat-leaning Boone County and Republican-leaning Cooper County. That has changed now with a redrawing of district maps and now the 19th district only is Boone County.

"The district is more democratic now than it was 2016. I won the Boone County portion in 2016. I think I have a track record of helping Democrats around the county and fighting hard on issue that matter to people in Boone County. I think people in the community recognize that and are appreciative of that," Webber said.

Initial steps for Webber post announcement are to meet with grassroots leaders and other community leaders to get their perspective on issues in Boone County.

He also wants to look at public education to make sure schools have full funding, including in Columbia, so they can be successful. The big thing for Webber, though, is pushing against intrusive legislation, whether that is health care decisions by those who can give birth or attempts at state interference with municipal or local control.

"Around Boone County there has been a lot of distrust in the extremist legislature and I think people want them to stay out of our business," Webber said.

"I'm proud that I was raised and went to public schools right here in Boone County. It's home for the people I care most about in the entire world and the community that raised me and gave me so much," he said in the announcement.

Webber is appreciative to already have some local support in endorsements from Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick, his own campaign treasurer Lisa McCaskill-Finn and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

"I trust Stephen Webber to put our community first," Kendrick said in the announcement. "His values and livelihood are rooted deeply in Boone County. ... He also has the necessary knowledge and experience of working in the Missouri Legislature to move these solutions forward."

Webber is a former Marine, who joined up following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, serving two tours in Iraq. He previously was a state representative in the Missouri House for Boone County — first elected in 2008 and served through 2016. He was chair of the Missouri Democratic Party for one year following his unsuccessful 2016 bid for state Senate. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri.

"As someone who lives in Southern Boone County and someone who knows Stephen Webber well, it will be wonderful to have him as our voice in Jefferson City (and it's always great to support a fellow Kewpie)," McCaskill-Finn said in the announcement.

Webber is the person the state needs to fight for working families and democratic foundations, Kander said.

"No one has fought harder for Missouri Democrats than Stephen Webber and he has the experience, grit and work ethic to get the job done," he said. "... I know that I, and other Democratic leaders from around the state are excited to do everything we can to help him win and flip this seat from red to blue."

Other messages of support Monday came from Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, and Columbia Ward 2 Council Member Andrea Waner.

During Webber's time leading the state Democratic Party, one accomplishment was aiding efforts to raise Missouri's minimum. He also helped a State Senate seat flip to Democratic during his tenure leading the party.

Webber's campaign is supported by HomeFront Political Action Committee, run by Boone County attorney and business owner Michael Campbell. Webber lives in Columbia with his two German Shepherds, Schatzi and Beo.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

