Portland, OR

The Skanner News

Black Business Association of Oregon Fights ‘Invisible Knee’ to Economic Equity

After George Floyd’s murder, amid months of protests and calls for police reform, some Black local business owners considered the conversations that weren’t happening. “To us it was more about, at what point are people going to wake up to the fact that we live in capitalism? At what point are people going to take into consideration the fact that this man was sacrificed as a result of using a fake $20 bill, which directly relates to him not having financial means?” Alando Simpson, CEO of City of Roses Disposal and Recycling, told The Skanner. “Why does no one talk about capitalism, about Black economic prosperity? If we don’t have financial means, how are we ever going to gain control, which is the conduit to liberty?”
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Historic Event Showcases Oregon’s Black Community Celebrating MLK Holiday

World Arts Foundation Inc.’s annual tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. takes place Jan 16, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Highland Christian Center, 7600 NE Glisan St., Portland. Since 1976, this family-friendly event has celebrated Oregon’s African-American community. The program honors pioneering activists, community leaders, artists, musicians and youth whose efforts have left lasting impacts in Oregon’s African-American community.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for information to help solve deadly shooting of 22-year-old Portland man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. On June 20, 2022, just after 10 p.m., East Precinct officers were called out to a shooting at 11800 Southeast Liebe Street, near Raymond Park. Police said it was reported that a victim, later identified as Geavauntae Sherman, was helped into a private vehicle that left the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Suspect Arrested In 2021 House Party Shooting

(Portland, OR) — A suspect is in custody in Portland in connection with a fatal shooting at a 2021 house party in Portland. Police confirmed over the weekend that 25-year-old Kevin Clay was extradited from Seattle to Portland to face charges in late November. Seattle police arrested him for the murder in June. He’s accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Jamare Manns. Clay has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Two teenagers caught in stolen car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police officers arrested two teenagers in a stolen car early Monday morning. Just before 1 a.m. a sergeant with a police dog saw a Kia crash into a parked car on Southeast 99th Avenue near Southeast Harold Street. Three people got out of the crashed car and ran.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Deadly Crash Shuts Down Part Of SR-14 In Vancouver

Vancouver, WA — Washington State Patrol says a car hit the median on the SR-14 City Center exit this morning. The driver of the car was ejected and died at the scene. WSP says the exit is closed and will remain closed during the investigation.
VANCOUVER, WA
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
KVAL

Man shot and tent set on fire alongside I-5, police seek suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being shot by a suspect who also lit fire to his tent at an encampment alongside the I-5. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 11:42 a.m., PPB North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3300 block of North Interstate Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

Parks & Recreation Projects to Move Forward

Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio has approved new System Development Charge (SDC) funding to go to several important park projects across the Rose City. Improvements to Portland’s popular Kelley Point Park, a new playground at East Portland’s Midland Park, a new skatepark in Southeast Portland, new land acquisitions, and other park improvements are now in the works and in various stages of planning, at the commissioner’s direction. These projects are slated for funding in the city’s 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2023.
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

The Skanner News

The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.

