Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Here Are the Michigan Stores That Sold $1,000,000 Tickets in 2022
Yet again, lottery fever is taking over Michigan - and the entire country. With the current Mega Millions jackpot over $1 billion, it's not just the diehards trying to win the big bucks - it's casual gamblers too. We all daydream about being the one who's got the sole winning...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
Michigan Restaurants On The Food Network That Have Since Closed
There's just something about food that just brings everyone together. Young, old, or even middle-aged. It's something to literally sit down about and enjoy. If you're a major foodie, chances are you have the TV set on the Food Network in your home. Michigan Restaurants That Were On The Food...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
Here Are All The Historical Michigan Markers You Can Visit Outside of The State
The State of Michigan has a very helpful and cool web tool that shows all of the Michigan Historical markers that you can find in our state. Michigan has more than 1,700 historical markers throughout the state, but it also has 7 historical markers found outside of the state. I didn't even know that was a thing until I was on vacation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018 and literally ran into one in the middle of a Civil War battlefield.
Michigan Lottery Winner Didn’t Want to Cause a Scene – So He Screamed in His Car
An Oakland County man managed to contain his excitement and waited until he got into his car to let out a scream after he found out he'd just won a huge lottery jackpot. The 54-year-old lottery player won $557,137 on a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket. Oakland County Man Thought...
What Did Michigan’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Michigan is credited with being the home of the auto industry. Detroit is known around the world as "The Motor City". One of the most well-known names in the world, Henry Ford is credited with creating the assembly line, which pulled the vehicle along instead of employees walking around, which took more time.
Looking For A New Gig? This Michigan City Was Named Worst In America for Jobs
Everybody's working for the weekend, but not everyone has to hate the work they do to get there. And with a new year upon us, you may find yourself looking for an opportunity to start fresh in the new year with a new career. That's why the helpful people at Wallethub decided to crunch the numbers in order to find the best cities in America for jobs.
4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison
Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?
You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
