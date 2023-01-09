ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Here Are All The Historical Michigan Markers You Can Visit Outside of The State

The State of Michigan has a very helpful and cool web tool that shows all of the Michigan Historical markers that you can find in our state. Michigan has more than 1,700 historical markers throughout the state, but it also has 7 historical markers found outside of the state. I didn't even know that was a thing until I was on vacation in Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2018 and literally ran into one in the middle of a Civil War battlefield.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

4 Most Famous Prison Escapes From Michigan State Prison

Here are the four most famous prison escapes from Michigan State Prison located in Jackson. Michigan State Prison is also known as Jackson State Prison. The prison opened in 1839 holding both men and women prisoners up until 1852 when it became a male-only prison. In 1924, a new bigger prison was built property that would hold over 5,000 inmates and would be much harder to escape. The prison didn't change again until 1988 when it was divided into four distinct prisons.
JACKSON, MI
1240 WJIM

Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Bad Landlord? When Is It Legal To Stop Paying Rent In Michigan?

You know the saying "good fences make good neighbors?" Well, good communication can make good landlord & tenant relationships, too. Sometimes that relationship goes sideways when you need something important fixed in your home, in a timely manner. Can I stop paying rent if my landlord isn't making serious repairs...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy