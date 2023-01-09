Read full article on original website
Weymouth Police searching for missing teen
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam
Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports
Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Police: New surveillance video of Brian Walshe near Swampscott dumpster day of wife’s disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — State police have collected surveillance video of Brian Walshe near a Swampscott liquor store dumpster the day of his wife’s disappearance, sources told Boston 25 News. The dumpster is near the Whole Foods Walshe said he visited on the same day. Multiple sources previously told...
WMUR.com
Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash
OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
25 Investigates: Hacksaw, blood-soaked rug found in search for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET, Mass. — Multiple sources tell 25 Investigates that cutting instruments, including a hacksaw and a rug believed to contain biological evidence, were recovered by police investigating the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three from Cohasset. Two sources speaking on the condition of anonymity said the biological...
newportdispatch.com
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Two Mass. inmates charged with attacking correctional officers
MIDDLETON, Mass — Two Massachusetts inmates have been indicted on charges for their role in attacking two correctional officers during an altercation on October 22. According to the Essex County Sheriff’s office, two inmates and two officers sustained minor injuries during an altercation at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction.
Police searching for missing Waltham teen
WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
NECN
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital
BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating.
WMTW
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset
The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
whdh.com
Tenant reveals texts after New Year’s from husband of missing Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Tenants of an apartment in Revere owned by a missing Cohasset woman say they can’t believe the owner’s husband has been charged in connection with his wife’s disappearance. Mike and Mandy Silva say they’re rattled to learn that Brian Walshe has been ordered...
NECN
Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation
A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility
PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
WCVB
Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
