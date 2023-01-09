ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts men arrested after reportedly getting thousands from elderly resident in home improvement scam

Police in Massachusetts arrested three men Friday in relation to a home improvement scam that reportedly involved thousands of dollars and the elderly. According to Chief Julie Flaherty, on Tuesday, Arlington Police were notified by an elderly resident of a potential home improvement scam. The resident reported to police that three men charged him an excessive amount of money for home improvement work and damaged his property.
ARLINGTON, MA
New York Post

Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports

Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WMUR.com

Police publicly release identity of person killed in Route 16 crash

OSSIPEE, N.H. — Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee earlier this week. According to New Hampshire State Police, the victim is Kevin P. Boute, 58, of Plymouth, Massachusetts. The crash, which occurred before 11 a.m. Tuesday near Pine River Pond Road,...
OSSIPEE, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for missing Waltham teen

WALTHAM, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a teenaged girl was reported missing Monday morning. 15-year-old Anna Monroy is 5′1″ with black hair and brown eyes. Waltham Police say she may be in the area of Prospect Hill Road, Gardencrest or downtown Waltham.
WALTHAM, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Contractor dies in fall at Massachusetts General Hospital

BOSTON -- A man died after a fall at Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday. The hospital confirmed the accidental death of a contractor but did not release the man's identity. "All of a sudden out of nowhere all these trucks and stuff, all these first responders, the whole street blocked off. Everybody who was coming out of the building didn't seem to have much of an idea what was going on," said Ezkia Weeks. He was serving lunch from his food truck when he thought he heard a thud. "Don't know what happened but sounds like something really sad," he continued. Investigators said the man fell about eight floors and landed on a lower rooftop of the building. It's unclear what led up to the deadly fall. Part of Blossom Street was shut down for most of the afternoon as crews responded. OSHA is also investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe arrested in Cohasset

The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has not been seen since early in the morning on New Year's Day is in custody. Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, Ana Walshe, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office.
COHASSET, MA
NECN

Fatal Construction Accident at Mass. General Hospital Under Investigation

A person was killed in a construction accident on the Massachusetts General Hospital campus on Monday, according to Boston police. Police confirmed they were called to 90 Blossom St., listed as the Gray Building, for a construction accident. They later described it as a fatal fall. More details were not immediately provided.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday. Jahmari Norwood was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday after leaving his home on Magnolia Street. Norwood is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in head, arm with scissors in road rage incident

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage incident that Massachusetts State Police said resulted in a victim being stabbed in the head and arm. The incident on Quincy Shore Drive was initially reported at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA

