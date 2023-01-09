ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

wjhl.com

School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought to school despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
13News Now

Mother of DeShayla Harris hires former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as attorney

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of DeShayla Harris hired former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as her attorney in a quest for answers in the death of her daughter. Harris, 28, was shot and killed in March 2021 on the same night Donovon Lynch was killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Her killer was never found. At least seven other people were shot that night across several blocks.
WAVY News 10

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big Bethel Rd in Hampton

Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. BREAKING NEWS: ‘Officer-involved shooting’ on Big …. Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/police-presence-on-big-bethel-rd-in-hampton/. William & Mary holds off Hampton 81-65 Hampton defeated William & Mary 81-65 in the first meeting between the two schools as members of the Colonial Athletic Association. Sheriff’s deputy critically hurt, suspect dead after...
Virginia Business

Va. Beach office building sells for $15.5M

Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail Management LLC is the new owner of Pinehurst Centre, a 99,337-square-foot office building in Virginia Beach, Colliers announced Jan. 9. Virginia Beach-based real estate developer Robinson Development Group sold the four-story, Class A office building to Seminole Trail for $15.5 million. The office is located at 477 Viking Drive in the Lynnhaven area. RDG acquired the building in June 2000.
13News Now

Shore Drive sewage spill causes ban on shellfish harvesting in most of the Lynnhaven River

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A sewage spill in Virginia Beach is impacting traffic and has prompted an emergency ban on shellfish harvesting in much of the Lynnhaven River. A 20-inch wastewater pipeline "failed" near the intersection of Shore Drive and Indian Hill Road late Thursday afternoon, causing a 150,000-gallon sewage spill, according to Leila Rice, a spokeswoman for the Hampton Roads Sanitation District.
