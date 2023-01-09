Read full article on original website
Two men charged in fatal Wichita shooting
Two Wichita men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home earlier this month. 47-year-old Jamar White is charged with first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on January 27th. 30-year-old Darries Mitchell is charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $350,000 and his next court appearance is January 26th.
Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge
A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
Toddler shoots mom in foot, parents arrested
A 22-year-old woman and 25-year-old man were arrested for child endangerment after the 22-year-old was shot in the foot by her 2-year-old child. Wichita police were called to a home near 12th and Hillside around 11:35 Thursday morning. They say the two adults were in bed when their child got ahold of a gun and shot the woman. The man reportedly took the gun to an acquaintance at a nearby home. Police were able to recover that gun, and also found an ar-15 pattern rifle. They report the rifle did not belong to anyone in the home, and the residents claim to be unaware of how it got there.
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
Wichita, Sedgwick County fill leadership posts for 2023
The Wichita City Council and the Sedgwick County Commission have filled leadership positions for the new year. The Wichita City Council has elected District 3 Council member Mike Hoheisel as the city’s vice mayor for 2023. He takes over for District 2 Council member Becky Tuttle, who served as vice mayor in 2022.
Two killed in crash on 254 near Benton
Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 254 near Benton. The crash happened around 7:30 Thursday evening, at Highway 254 and Butler Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the driver of a Prius was headed south on Butler Road and failed to stop at the highway, hitting a westbound pickup.
Wichita Police Need Help Locating Missing Teen with Special Needs
Wichita Police are asking for your help finding a 14-year-old with special needs. Jada Brooks was last seen walking in the 12500 block of West Kenny Circle around 7:40 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a shiny blue/purple hoodie and black pants at the time. Jada is described as a...
SCHEELS Hosting Career Expo For New Wichita Location This Weekend
Employee-owned sport retailer SCHEELS is hosting a career expo on Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th. The event will be at the SCHEELS Career Center located in the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center. The expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
