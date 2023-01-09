Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
KBTX.com
Bryan police arrest suspects in November homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police arrested two suspects connected to a murder that happened Nov. 30. Armando Martin Mejia, 21 of Bryan, and Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23 of Bryan, were arrested for the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez. Police say Lopez was found in a home on the 2200...
fox44news.com
Arrests made in Bryan homicide
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan. The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30. According to the...
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KBTX.com
Bryan woman arrested on fraud charges, found with a dozen individuals’ information
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman was arrested for a fraud attempt, College Station police said. According to authorities Karen Sue Hinton, 44, was pulled over after driving erratically Tuesday night. During a vehicle search, police found documents from Ricardo ISD, a school district in Kingsville, with multiple...
KBTX.com
11 shell casings found in College Station drive-by shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Monday night. No injuries were reported, but police say multiple 911 callers reported hearing up to 10 gunshots coming from the Balcones Drive and Blanco Drive area just before 10 p.m. Officers on the scene...
2 arrested for murder of 19-year-old man: Bryan police
Two men have been jailed in connection with the Nov. 30 murder of a 19-year-old Bryan man. Police say they found David Lopez dead inside a residence in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue.
KWTX
Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Milam County. Troopers responded at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 11 to US 77, about two-and-a-half miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling northbound on US 77 while...
kwhi.com
10 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Ten people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell. Brittani Nichol Powers, 33 of Hockley, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Eustorgio Perez, 46 of Brenham, was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 2 counts...
Navasota Examiner
Crash ends pursuit of suspect wanted for murder
The pursuit of a man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County ended in Navasota Jan. 4. Around 1:07 p.m. law enforcement in Brazos County began pursuing a 2014 white in color Nissan Altima near North Earl Rudder Freeway (State Highway 6) in Bryan. Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release stating a person of interest in the Dec. 30 murder of 19-year-old Sofia Vera was last seen driving the vehicle and is believed to live in Brazos County.
Navasota Examiner
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
KBTX.com
TxDOT analyzes bicycle safety in Bryan district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bicyclists in the Brazos Valley may have a reason to celebrate as TxDOT looks at the area’s bicycle safety as part of the statewide bicycle analysis and district bicycle plan pilot program. The Bryan district is one out of four districts in Texas that is...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting at apartment complex, victim in stable condition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday evening at an apartment complex. The shots were reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of University Oaks Boulevard at the Pearl Apartments. Police say a victim was found in the parking lot...
fox44news.com
93-year-old man killed in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron man is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 2:50 p.m. after receiving a report of a major crash about 2.5 miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, driven by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, was traveling northbound on Highway 77. A 2010 Ford F-350 pickup – driven by 93-year-old Stephen McFaull, of Cameron – was traveling westbound on CR-230A and was approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 77.
KBTX.com
2 killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 90
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS says around 4:45 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet truck were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling northbound when crossed into the other lane, hitting the back of the Toyota and striking the Chevrolet head-on.
21-year-old killed in head-on collision in Milam County, Texas DPS says
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS says a 21-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash in Milam County on Farm to Market 485 at about 7:52 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. According to Texas DPS, the two-car crash occurred when the woman, who was driving a 2017 Volvo SUV, attempted to pass a car in front of her while traveling west on Farm to Market 485.
KBTX.com
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
Murder warrant issued for College Station homicide suspect
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One of the suspects in the January 3 murder of Rashawn Jones has been identified. A murder warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Censear Solomon. His address is listed as Hempstead and Brenham, Texas. He is 5’5″ and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information on Solomon’s […]
KBTX.com
Woman wanted for crimes against the elderly in Madisonville still on the run
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department and Madison County Crime Stoppers are continuing to search for Britani Nicole Smith. The 38-year-old is wanted on several charges including four state jail felonies of forgery to defraud/harm the elderly. Smith also has an outstanding 3rd-degree felony warrant for fraudulent use...
