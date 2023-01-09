ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in missing Cohasset woman's home

By Peter Blandino
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46uDIW_0k8VZsug00

This is a developing story and will be updated.

QUINCY − The husband of a missing Cohasset woman accused of misleading investigators violated his bail on a federal fraud conviction when he withheld information from police trying to find his wife, and a bloody knife was found in their home, according to allegations at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court.

Judge Mark Coven set bail at $500,000 cash for Brian Walshe, 47, the husband of Ana Walshe, who hasn't been seen since New Year's Day. Brian Walshe pleaded not guilty and was held.

A prosecutor said blood and a damaged knife with blood on it were found in the basement of the couple's Cohasset home on Chief Justice Cushing Highway.

Brian Walshe didn't tell investigators he had spent hundreds of dollars on a tarp and cleaning supplies at a store after his wife disappeared, Norfolk County Assistant District Attorney Lynn Beland said.

He told officers that he only left the couple's home the day after his wife disappeared to get ice cream for his son, but surveillance video at Home Depot in Rockland showed him buying $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops and drop cloths and various kinds of tape.

"He's on surveillance at that time on Jan. 2, even though he said he never left the house," Beland said. "Police obtained a search warrant and actually searched the house with crime scene services. During that time, they found blood in the basement. Blood was found in the basement area, as well as a knife, which also contained some blood."

More: Fire chief: 'I don't know' what caused fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman

Brian Walshe is on probation pending sentencing in a 2021 wire fraud case in which was convicted of selling fraudulent Andy Warhol paintings. The terms of his probation include monitoring and home confinement, according to an affidavit filed by Cohasset police Detective Harrison W. Schmidt.

Walshe was arrested in 2018 and accused by federal prosecutors of stealing two Andy Warhol paintings from a former college classmate and then using them to produce knockoffs that he sold on eBay. He pleaded guilty and has been awaiting sentencing.

Beland said Walshe told investigators that his wife took a rideshare service to Logan airport on the morning of Jan. 1 to respond to a work emergency in Washington, D.C., where she works for a real estate firm. Police have determined that no Uber or other rideshare picked her up, and that Ana Walshe had purchased a plane ticket to Washington for Jan. 3, which she did not use.

Beland said Ana Walshe’s cellphone pinged at the Cohasset home Jan. 2, a day after Brian Walshe reported that she left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgVdd_0k8VZsug00

Beland said Brian Walshe told investigators he went to Swampscott on the afternoon of Jan. 1 to visit his mother but got lost on the way. Walshe said that he ran errands for his mother, including trips to Whole Foods and CVS, Beland said. Investigators retraced his itinerary to corroborate his statements and allegedly found no video evidence of Walshe visiting Whole Foods or CVS.

Investigators reported they later found video evidence of Walshe wearing a black surgical mask and blue surgical gloves at the Home Depot in Rockland, where he made cash purchases of over $400 of painting supplies, including buckets, tape and other items. According to the affidavit, the trip was made “in violation of his probation conditions.”

Investigators said Walshe made unauthorized trips to Abington and Brockton during the week of Jan. 1.

Beland said Walshe’s untruthful statements to investigators “allowed him time to clean up and dispose of evidence.”

More: Husband of missing Cohasset woman arrested and charged with misleading police

Ana Walshe was last seen by a family member in her Cohasset home between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Jan. 1, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said previously. He said Walshe's cellphone, as well as her credit and debit cards, have been inactive since New Year's Day.

Police initially said she was reported missing Wednesday, simultaneously by Brian Walshe and her employer, Washington, D.C.-based real estate company Tishman Speyer . But in court Monday, Beland said the employer made the initial missing person report.

"Police were notified around Jan. 4 by her employees in Washington, D.C., that she had not shown up for work on Jan. 4. That was the first time that (police were) notified that she was missing," Beland said.

Walshe is scheduled to return to court next month. His lawyer is Tracey Miner, who said Brian Walshe “has been incredibly cooperative” by giving interviews and consenting to searches of his home, property and cellphone.

She said he is not charged with murder, but for not saying that he went to the Home Depot. Miner asked that his bail violations stemming from the wire fraud conviction be dealt with in federal court.

WCVB contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in missing Cohasset woman's home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
New York Post

Surveillance video shows Ana Walshe’s husband Brian at a dumpster: reports

Newly obtained surveillance video has reportedly captured Brian Walshe at a liquor store dumpster near his mother’s Massachusetts home on the day his wife, Ana Walshe, disappeared. Investigators have footage of Brian near the dumpster of Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road — across the street from his mother’s condo complex in Swampscott, sources told news station WBZ. The camera is near a Whole Food Market that Walshe has told investigators he stopped at while running errands on New Year’s Day, when Ana vanished. A store manager declined to comment to 7NEWS about the video, citing the ongoing investigation into the disappearance. News about Brian’s...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
NECN

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in wooded area 1971 positively identified as missing 26-year-old

CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- Investigators have positively identified the remains of a woman who was found deceased over 50 years ago in a wooded area. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, on Oct. 6, 1971, a woman’s body was discovered at the end of Kilton Road in Bedford, New Hampshire, near Route 101, and analysis determined she had been dead for about one to three months.
BEDFORD, NH
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Evidence connected to Ana Walshe case found at Peabody trash facility

PEABODY- Investigators searching through trash at a transfer station in Peabody Monday found evidence connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, sources told the WBZ-TV I-Team. The Cohasset mother has been missing since New Year's Day.Video from SkyEye showed investigators wearing protective suits and police officers with dogs at the facility on Newbury Street in Peabody.Police said Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, is charged with misleading investigators. Sources told the I-Team a search warrant was executed at their Cohasset home. A bloody knife that was found is being tested at the state lab for DNA.It is unclear what evidence was found...
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 facing charges after young woman stabbed, kicked in head during road rage incident in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a road rage stabbing in Quincy that left a young woman injured over the weekend. Mindy Alleyne, 22, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned this week in Quincy District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. A 16-year-old girl, also of Boston, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
QUINCY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
920K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy