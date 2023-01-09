Read full article on original website
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
One dead, one critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments
Richmond Police said that Thursday night's shooting marked Richmond's first homicide of the new year.
Trial for Windsor police officers accused of violent traffic stop of Army lieutenant adjourned, verdict delayed
A federal jury failed to reach a verdict in a case involving two Windsor police officers accused of conducting a violent traffic stop involving a U.S. Army lieutenant in 2020.
Police seek pickup after Richmond man found dead on side of road
Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Prince George County earlier this week.
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Richmond man to spend 14 years behind bars after four seemingly random attacks on women
A Richmond man was sentenced to spend 14 years behind bars after being found guilty of four seemingly random assaults on women during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
Driver killed after car crashed into Chesterfield pond has been identified
The driver that was killed after his car crashed into a neighborhood pond on Mount Blanco Road on Thursday morning has now been identified as a Chesterfield County man.
Police identify suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run investigation in Prince George County Police
Police have now received information that a 1990s model, extended cab, red and white colored, Ford pickup truck was observed parked in a field off of the 8000 block of Halifax Road in Dinwiddie County.
NBC12
NBC12
House fire closes Henrico road
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the road closure is between Strath Road and Wallo Road. The road “will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release shortly after 10:30 p.m.
NBC12
VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street. At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County
A two-vehicle crash in the Bon Air neighborhood of Chesterfield County resulted in three people being hospitalized.
Police: Man assaults employee, robs department store at gunpoint in Hopewell
Hopewell Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an armed robbery suspect who is on the run.
NBC12
RRHA responds to missing doors in Gilpin Court
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dozens of apartments in Gilpin Court have been missing doors that lead into common areas of the apartments for months. In a statement, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority say the back doors that allow access to common areas were taken off in mid-November, claiming the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced as it was causing a safety hazard to residents and guests.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies
A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
Third inmate at Richmond City Jail dies in three months, investigation ongoing
This is the third inmate to die at the Richmond City Jail since November. Three inmates died at the jail in 2022.
NBC12
Sheriff’s office arrests Spotsylvania man on multiple drug charges
SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania man is now behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they found him with capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit surveilled the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county after multiple drug complaints from locals.
