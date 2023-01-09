RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dozens of apartments in Gilpin Court have been missing doors that lead into common areas of the apartments for months. In a statement, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority say the back doors that allow access to common areas were taken off in mid-November, claiming the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced as it was causing a safety hazard to residents and guests.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO