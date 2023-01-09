ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Man sentenced to 14 years for random attacks on women

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sentenced this month for randomly attacking women in 2020. Marvin Maurice Moore was found guilty of multiple charges of assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and malicious wounding. Moore was arrested in September 2020 after attacks were caught on camera. In one incident,...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

House fire closes Henrico road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the road closure is between Strath Road and Wallo Road. The road “will be closed for an undetermined amount of time,” police said in a news release shortly after 10:30 p.m.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

VCU Police looking for people who broke into, stole firearm from car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -VCU Police are looking for a person in connection to the report of a stolen firearm from a car parked on West Grace Street. At 1:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the victim reported that his vehicle had been broken into in an alley behind 909 West Grace Street in a privately-owned parking lot.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA responds to missing doors in Gilpin Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Dozens of apartments in Gilpin Court have been missing doors that lead into common areas of the apartments for months. In a statement, the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority say the back doors that allow access to common areas were taken off in mid-November, claiming the doors were deteriorating and needed to be replaced as it was causing a safety hazard to residents and guests.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man sentenced to 14 years for three Richmond armed robberies

A Virginia man was sentenced today to 14 years in prison after committing three armed robberies last year. According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2022, Jaquan Rakim Roberts, 21, of Richmond, entered a Darbytown Mini Mart with a ski mask covering his face. When he reached the register, Roberts brandished two semiautomatic pistols at the cashier and demanded money as well as Black and Mild cigars. Under threat, the cashier handed over two boxes of Black and Mild cigars as well as approximately $1,800.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Sheriff’s office arrests Spotsylvania man on multiple drug charges

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) -A Spotsylvania man is now behind bars after sheriff’s deputies say they found him with capsules of suspected heroin and fentanyl. On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit surveilled the Partlow/Beaverdam area of the county after multiple drug complaints from locals.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy