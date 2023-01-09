Read full article on original website
Related
CFCC hosting suicide prevention workshop next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is holding a free Suicide Prevention Workshop next month. The event will take place on Saturday, February 4th at Union Station in room 252. Two different programs will be offered. Attendance at both sessions is not required but strongly encouraged. Morning...
Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
Southeastern Community College awarded $150,000 grant supporting minority males
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Southeastern Community College has been awarded a $150,160 Minority Male Grant from the NC Community College System. The grant will concentrate effort on recruitment and access for minority males in Columbus County. The Jumpstart to Success project will focus on improving the pipeline to...
Bellamy Mansion Museum holding Valentine’s community blood drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13th. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the museum. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient...
Port City United to host “Fresh Chance Friday” for local residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This free event, hosted by Port City United is called “Fresh Chance Friday” and will be held at the MLK center in Wilmington from 2-5pm on January 27th. The goal is to help people in need of employment and those who may...
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
Annual ‘Prom Closet’ offering Brunswick County students free Prom, Spring Formal attire
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to go to prom this year, but don’t have anything to wear, you’ll soon have the chance to change that. South Brunswick High School will host its annual Prom Closet on Thursday, February 2nd, in their choir room.
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.
You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Volunteers needed for Saturday trash cleanup along Wilmington railroad tracks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you set a New Year’s resolution to volunteer more in 2023, you have your chance this weekend. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful are holding a trash cleanup event Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will be...
Wilmington’s newest substance abuse treatment facility set to open in February
Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Those in need of substance abuse treatment in the Cape Fear Region will soon have a place to get the care they need. New Hanover County Commissioners approved Monday a lease agreement with the operator of The Healing Place of New Hanover County. Contractors were...
Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax. The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax. If approved by the general assembly,...
Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
