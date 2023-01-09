ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC hosting suicide prevention workshop next month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is holding a free Suicide Prevention Workshop next month. The event will take place on Saturday, February 4th at Union Station in room 252. Two different programs will be offered. Attendance at both sessions is not required but strongly encouraged. Morning...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington event planned to help people get identification cards

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is partnering with several city and county agencies to sponsor the first FaithAction ID Drive, a free opportunity for local residents to get identification cards. The event will take place on January 27th and 28th at Christ Community Church in Wilmington. The FaithAction ID...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bellamy Mansion Museum holding Valentine’s community blood drive

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bellamy Mansion Museum will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, February 13th. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the museum. “The Bellamy Mansion Museum is happy to help our community and local patient...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW’s Ecotone Magazine receiving $10,000 NEA Grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the sixth time, the nationally-recognized Ecotone Magazine, a semiannual literary magazine produced at UNCW, is receiving funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The $10,000 grant will go towards increased payments to the magazine’s contributors and visiting artists’ talks and readings.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

You can apply now for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Local health departments will be accepting applications for the federal Low Income Energy Assistance Program through March 31 or until funding runs out. The program gives a one-time annual payment to help families who qualify pay for heating expenses in the winter months. Per New...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area. Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Energy bill assistance available for New Hanover County residents

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is administering the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) for qualified households through March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The program provides a one-time annual utility payment to help eligible families cover their heating...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 13-15

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The weekend is right around the corner, and there is plenty of ways to spend it. From learning about our regions role during the Civil War, and a new place to see a unique art exhibit, to tributes honoring Civil Rights Activist Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, there’s so much happening in the Cape Fear this weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on mold issue in Wilmington Housing Authority public housing communities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Housing Authority gave an update on Monday, January 9, to New Hanover County Commissioners on mold issues in the city’s public housing communities. They also provided an update on residents displaced by the problem. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett says...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport considering sales tax increase on food, beverages

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport could soon have a hike in food and beverage sales tax. The board unanimously agreed during its monthly meeting Thursday night to ask the general assembly to approve a one percent increase in the meals and beverage tax. If approved by the general assembly,...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Burgaw Police Officers working as SROs in town schools

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A new face will now be regularly walking the halls of C.F. Pope Elementary School in Burgaw. As school resumed from the holiday break on Monday, a Burgaw Police Officer transitioned into a role as the school’s school resource officer. Typically, the schools fall...
BURGAW, NC

