A special Mitchell School Board meeting is scheduled for tonight at 5:30 at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The meeting’s agenda items consist of finding a short-term and long-term replacement for former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, who has been appointed by Governor Noem to be the state’s Education Department Secretary. Interviews for an interim superintendent of schools in Mitchell will be held during what is expected to be a lengthy closed executive session. As of Monday evening, three candidates were being considered for the position. Following the interim superintendent interviews, the board will reconvene in open session and interview two search firms to assist the school board in finding a permanent candidate for the superintendent position. The firms being interviewed are Dakota Consulting and Grundmeyer Leader Services. The third and final agenda item is consideration of naming the interim superintendent and search firm. Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting is open to the public.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO