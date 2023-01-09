Read full article on original website
Childs appointed as interim superintendent for the Mitchell School District
The Mitchell School District has a new interim superintendent. The Mitchell School Board appointed Mitchell High School Principal Joe Childs to be the interim superintendent in a special meeting last night. Childs was one of three candidates to interview for the job. A new full-time superintendent will be hired by the district to begin on July 1st. Former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to be the new South Dakota Education Department Secretary. He began his new position on Tuesday. The school board also selected Dakota Education Consulting of Sioux Falls to assist in finding a new permanent superintendent.
Special Mitchell School Board meeting to be held Thursday night for superintendent search
A special Mitchell School Board meeting is scheduled for tonight at 5:30 at the MCTEA building across from Mitchell Senior High School. The meeting’s agenda items consist of finding a short-term and long-term replacement for former Mitchell Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Graves, who has been appointed by Governor Noem to be the state’s Education Department Secretary. Interviews for an interim superintendent of schools in Mitchell will be held during what is expected to be a lengthy closed executive session. As of Monday evening, three candidates were being considered for the position. Following the interim superintendent interviews, the board will reconvene in open session and interview two search firms to assist the school board in finding a permanent candidate for the superintendent position. The firms being interviewed are Dakota Consulting and Grundmeyer Leader Services. The third and final agenda item is consideration of naming the interim superintendent and search firm. Today’s Mitchell School Board meeting is open to the public.
City of Mitchell to widen streets, clear snow
The City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on clearing snow from the streets full width. We will be working east of Main St and south of 7th Ave. on Friday January 13th. Please have all cars removed from these streets by 7:00 am on Friday. This schedule is...
Peggy Wall, 69, Platte
Funeral services for Peggy Wall, age 69 of Platte, South Dakota, will be held on Friday, January 13 at 10:30 AM at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Platte, SD. Burial will follow in the Platte City Cemetery. There is a prayer service on Thursday evening at the church starting at 7 PM.
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
Mitchell boys beat Brookings 69-31
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels boys basketball team carried a 69-31 victory over Brookings on Friday. Dylan Soulek and Colton Smith led the way with 11 points.
