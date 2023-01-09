Read full article on original website
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
Fox 32 Chicago
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
5 Indoor Water Parks in the Chicago Area to Visit This Winter
Now that the holidays are over and winter has begun to set in, families across the Chicago area may already be dreaming of warm weather and summer trips to the water park. But with spring break up first, why not try one of the many indoor water parks close to Chicago?
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
DeKalb planning to bring Chicago’s Metra rail service to the city
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb’s City Council unanimously approved a plan to hire a consulting firm to study the expansion of Chicago’s Meta rail service to the city. On Monday, the city council voted to hire a Chicago-based consulting firm for $98,379 to conduct the study. According to WFLD, DeKalb once had passenger train service […]
Brewbound.com
Alter Brewing + Kitchen in Oak Brook, IL Now Open
OAK BROOK, Illinois – Alter Brewing + Kitchen – Oak Brook, IL is now officially open. This full-service restaurant joins sister locations Alter Brewing (tap room, Downers Grove IL, 2015) and Alter Brewing + Kitchen (full-service restaurant, St. Charles IL, 2020) as Alter’s 3rd location. On the...
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans
Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Chicago Magazine proposes trading southern Illinois for St. Louis
A Chicago Magazine essay is proposing a trade between Missouri and Illinois. The Land of Lincoln would get St. Louis in exchange for sending southern Illinois to Missouri.
Body pulled from lake near downtown: police
Chicago Police are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan along North DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend. No identity has been released.
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Illinois were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
$16M to be split among family of women who died in sweltering Rogers Park apartments
It was May 14, 2022, when three women were found unresponsive at the James Sneider Apartments. Temperatures in the building reached above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the apartment of one woman, the temperature was 103 degrees.
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
