a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
Brewbound.com

Alter Brewing + Kitchen in Oak Brook, IL Now Open

OAK BROOK, Illinois – Alter Brewing + Kitchen – Oak Brook, IL is now officially open. This full-service restaurant joins sister locations Alter Brewing (tap room, Downers Grove IL, 2015) and Alter Brewing + Kitchen (full-service restaurant, St. Charles IL, 2020) as Alter’s 3rd location. On the...
South Suburban News

An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site Plans

Tinley Park Mayor, Michael Glotz shared some thought with me about the Tinley Park Mental Health Center site. Here is what he said below. "Christmas time in Tinley Park is always a joyous season, and 2022 was no exception. While our Village elves outdid themselves, making the town merry and bright, the rest of the team continued on with the business of the Village as usual.
CBS Chicago

Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
