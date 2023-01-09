Read full article on original website
Fox 32 Chicago
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
25newsnow.com
classichits106.com
Fox 32 Chicago
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
DeKalb County crash leaves school bus on its side
A crash in DeKalb County left a school bus tipped over onto its side Tuesday morning.
3 dogs dead, woman alive after West Chicago house fire; at least 10 dogs were at the home
A woman and several dogs escaped a house fire in West Chicago unharmed Thursday, but West Chicago Fire Chief Patrick Tanner said three other dogs died in the blaze. Tanner said there were lots of personal belongings piled up in the house.
WSPY NEWS
Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured
Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed after losing control, hitting pole, tree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after he lost control of his car while driving on Chicago's South Side Tuesday morning, according to police. The man was driving a Chevrolet SUV westbound on 59th Street near Gage Park around 12:35 a.m. when he lost control and struck a tree and pole, investigators say.
WSPY NEWS
Amtrak returns to four Plano stops
Amtrak is returning to four daily stops at Plano and six trains daily at Mendota. Morning eastbound train 380 and morning westbound train 381 will be back on the schedule starting Monday, January 16th. Stops include Kewanee, MaComb, Quincy, and Galesburg. In addition, the number of daily stops increases to...
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Veterans Memorial Tollway
A small plane has made an emergency landing in the southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway in suburban Bolingbrook Tuesday afternoon. According to tollway cameras, the plane landed on the right shoulder of the roadway, snarling traffic as emergency crews attend to the plane. Illinois State Police were called...
Fox 32 Chicago
Group breaks into Roselle dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
959theriver.com
Plainfield Restaurant Raising Funds for Family of Staff Member Who Passed Away, Leaving A Wife, Four Young Daughters.
This one hits home. He was just 35 and has a wife and four daughters, ages 10, 6, 6 and 2. This could have been me and my young family. Stephen Ramirez passed away and leaves a young beautiful family that now needs all the support they can get. His employer, Craft’d Yorkville, and their sister restaurants, are raising money…100% of all proceeds of gaming wristbands at Khaos Brewcade and Kitchen in Plainfield will be donated to the family.
Massive Fire Reported at La Salle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'
Emergency crews are on the scene in La Salle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Destroyed chemical facility handed back over to company after fire
The LaSalle Fire Department on Thursday declared that a massive fire at the Carus Chemical facility at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle is out. The scene was handed back over to the company which is in the process of evaluating the damage. About 90 people work at the facility where a massive fire destroyed a warehouse on Wednesday.
Woman found shot and killed in car, toddler in backseat unharmed: Joliet PD
Joliet police said officers responded to an alley near Clement and found a car with a 24-year-old woman in the front seat with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered in the vehicle, unharmed/
