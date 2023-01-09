ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

classichits106.com

Two killed after head-on crash on I-39

MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
MENDOTA, IL
25newsnow.com

State police investigating double fatal head-on collision on I-39

LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - A head-on collision on the interstate has left two people dead in LaSalle County. Illinois State Police say the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 39 at mile marker 76 near Mendota in LaSalle County when it struck a Chevy Trailblazer head-on.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver

PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
PAW PAW, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

4 injured following crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rural bus crash leave six students uninjured

Six students from Hinckley-Big Rock School District 429 were uninjured following a bus crash with a pickup truck at the Somonauk Road and Shabbona Grove intersection before 8 a.m. Tuesday. The students ranged from elementary to high school age. The bus was picking up students when the crash occurred, resulting...
HINCKLEY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Amtrak returns to four Plano stops

Amtrak is returning to four daily stops at Plano and six trains daily at Mendota. Morning eastbound train 380 and morning westbound train 381 will be back on the schedule starting Monday, January 16th. Stops include Kewanee, MaComb, Quincy, and Galesburg. In addition, the number of daily stops increases to...
PLANO, IL
WGN News

1 critically injured in Arlington Heights apartment fire

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — One person was critically injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington Heights. Fire crews responded around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the multi-family residence located at 2315 East Olive Street, just off Rand Road. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fully involved unit on the first-floor. Firefighters removed a resident […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Firefighters battle massive fire in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire Thursday evening in Schaumburg. Skycam 9 was above the fire at a storage facility near Lunt Avenue and Rodenburg Road. The fire chief in Schaumburg said someone was inside the storage unit, noticed flames and called 911. The fire was marked under control around 9:15 p.m. […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
959theriver.com

Plainfield Restaurant Raising Funds for Family of Staff Member Who Passed Away, Leaving A Wife, Four Young Daughters.

This one hits home. He was just 35 and has a wife and four daughters, ages 10, 6, 6 and 2. This could have been me and my young family. Stephen Ramirez passed away and leaves a young beautiful family that now needs all the support they can get. His employer, Craft’d Yorkville, and their sister restaurants, are raising money…100% of all proceeds of gaming wristbands at Khaos Brewcade and Kitchen in Plainfield will be donated to the family.
PLAINFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

Massive Fire Reported at La Salle Chemical Plant; Residents Asked to ‘Shelter in Place'

Emergency crews are on the scene in La Salle County after a large, 4-alarm fire was reported at a chemical plant in the area, officials have confirmed. According to La Salle police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday, an "explosion" occurred in a shipping container in the shipping department of the Carus Chemical Plant, located at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle, located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.
LASALLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Destroyed chemical facility handed back over to company after fire

The LaSalle Fire Department on Thursday declared that a massive fire at the Carus Chemical facility at 1500 8th Street in LaSalle is out. The scene was handed back over to the company which is in the process of evaluating the damage. About 90 people work at the facility where a massive fire destroyed a warehouse on Wednesday.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

