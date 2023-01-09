ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

CRPL throwing a Dolly Parton birthday party to celebrate 300,000 books donated to Cedar Rapids kids

Saturday Jan. 21 at the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library. Like the hero of one of her favorite children’s books — The Little Engine That Could — Dolly Parton can. Can what? You name it. The singer-songwriter, actor, public health hero, philanthropist, theme park entrepreneur, inspiration to millions and all-around good person will turn 77 on Jan. 19.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

