A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
ffxnow.com
Man wanted in possible arson of Reston home
Updated at 5:10 p.m. — Patrick Aylas, the suspect in Thursday’s alleged arson incident, has been taken into custody, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department says. Earlier: Local police are looking for a Reston man wanted in connection with a Thursday morning fire on Shadbush Court. Patrick...
Man arrested in connection to 2017 Loudoun County arson after new DNA evidence discovered
A suspect has been indicted for a Loudoun County arson that took place over five years ago thanks to new DNA evidence.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall at lunchtime yesterday, January 12, 2023. The assault, which involved a weapon that was not a firearm, was reported at the mall at 12:00 PM Thursday. This was the 13th assault reported at the mall since May 18, 2022, but the first of 2023.
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
alxnow.com
Fairfax County man arrested after residential burglary near Fort Ward
A 24-year-old Fairfax County man faces assault and battery charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment near Fort Ward early Monday morning, according to Alexandria Police. The incident, which police describe as domestic in nature, occurred at around 12:30 a.m. in an apartment in the 2500 block of N. Van...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired during child exchange in Stafford
A Maryland man is charged with shooting shooting at his child’s mother during a child custody exchange Sunday in Stafford faces attempted murder and other charges. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says the shooting occurred Sunday night in Windsor Circle and Federal Drive in the Argyle Heights subdivision in southern Stafford. Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz says 28-year-old Almon Wheeler of Fort Washington, Maryland, was arrested Tuesday in King George.
Police: Son stabs stepfather to death in Fairfax Co.
MCLEAN, Va. — Homicide detectives continue to investigate after a man was found stabbed to death in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 1200 block of Colonial Road near Kings Manor Park in McLean just after 11 p.m.
sungazette.news
Fairfax Public-Safety Notes, 1/12/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARREST MADE FOR ASSAULT, STALKING: Vienna police officers, assisted by the Fairfax County Police Department, on Jan. 2 took a 37-year-old Vienna man into custody at 10 p.m. following an hours-long standoff at his home on Park Terrace Court, S.E. Vienna police...
ffxnow.com
Morning Notes
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam — “A man claiming to be a Sheriff’s deputy named Lt. Myles is calling community members saying he is collecting fines related to charges against them. This is a scam! The Sheriff’s Office will never call you asking for money. You may report scam calls to the police non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.” [Hunter Mill District News]
ffxnow.com
Police: Man stabs parents at home in McLean, killing stepfather
(Updated at 3:25 p.m.) A man in McLean died last night after reportedly being stabbed by his stepson, Fairfax County police say. Officers were called to a house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean at 11:03 p.m. in response to a domestic call involving two stabbing victims, Fairfax County Police Department Second Lt. James Curry said in a 1:48 a.m. update.
NBC Washington
Man Charged With Stabbing, Killing Stepfather in McLean
A man stabbed and killed his stepfather at a home in McLean, Virginia, late Tuesday night, police say. Adam Timothy Jackson Jr., 39, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of his stepfather, 68-year-old Alan Miller Kaufman, Fairfax County police said. Jackson's mother called 911 just after...
Police searching for man who robbed bank with written note in Prince William County
The Prince William County Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a bank robbery suspect in Woodbridge.
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
WUSA
CVS employee stabbed during robbery in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Police Department said she had been stabbed in the shoulder area. The victim was conscious and breathing and was transported to a hospital.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
'Idiot With A Gun' Shoots Children Coming Home From School On DC Metrobus, Police Say
Two children coming home from elementary school on Wednesday afternoon were among three shot by “an idiot with a gun” coming off a Washington DC Metrobus, officials announced. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said that at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, a fight started inside a...
School Bus Cleared After Bomb Threat In VA Deemed Not Credible, Police Say
A school bus at Forest Park High School had to be cleared on Thursday afternoon after officials received a threat reportedly targeting the vehicle, according to police.Shortly after 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Prince William County Police Department announced it was called to investigate an al…
Minors Dead, Teen Critically Injured In Fatal Fairfax County Rollover Crash: Police
Two minors are dead and a third teen was seriously injured in the first fatal non-pedestrian crash reported in Fairfax County in 2023.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County Police Department received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee…
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
