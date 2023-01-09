ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

New COVID-19 cases increase in Omaha metro

By KMTV Staff
 4 days ago
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday confirmed that 244 new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department since our last report on Thursday. There are a total of 178,695 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March of 2020.

The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

DCHD received confirmation of one additional COVID-19-related death involving a woman over the age of 85. Her vaccination status is unavailable, according to the health department. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic now is 1,255.

The health department told 3 News Now that it considers being vaccinated for COVID-19 as having the first two shots and that individuals who are listed as vaccinated may or may not have had boosters.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital coalition update received by DCHD on Sunday:

  • There were 138 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including five pediatric cases.
    • Eleven patients were receiving ICU-level care.
    • Three suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients were on a ventilator.
    • There were eight COVID-19 persons of interest, generally awaiting test results, and all of them were adults.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 85% rate with 267 staffed beds available.
    • Adult ICU beds were occupied at a 93% rate with 18 staffed beds available.
    • Pediatric ICU beds were at 65% of capacity with 14 beds available.

