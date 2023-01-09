Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Mall del Norte | Shopping mall in Laredo Texas
The Mall del Norte is without a doubt the first place of the best malls in Laredo, Texas with more than 40 years of history. The best fashion and accessories stores in the city are found in this shopping center that is visited by thousands of people from both sides of the border. The biggest attraction of the mall are its three department stores : Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney where you can find everything you need, be it clothing, electronics or decorative items from the best brands.
texasstandard.org
Laredo, already the dominant land port between the U.S. and Mexico, could soon play a larger role
Laredo has long been the dominant land port between the United States and Mexico, but according to reporting by The New York Times, the city may soon play an even larger role on the global economic stage. In the wake of supply chain upheaval and alarmed by tensions with China,...
kgns.tv
Laredo Medical Center opens new primary care clinic in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Families in north Laredo will have another option where they can receive primary care from medical professionals. Laredo Medical Center (LMC) opened its fourth clinic in conjunction with its partner, Primary Care Associates of Laredo. The grand opening ceremony for the facility took place on Wednesday, January 11.
kgns.tv
AHEC initiative aims to provide food to families in need
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A number of families in Laredo and surrounding communities have been experiencing several hardships especially with rising inflation; however, a nonprofit organization is helping families put food on the table. Creciendo Juntos is a new initiative from the Area Health Education Center, or AHEC made possible...
kgns.tv
Three vehicle accident reported on Zacatecas Street
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A three-vehicle car accident is reported in south Laredo Friday morning. The accident happened at around 8:45 a.m. at Ejido and Zacatecas. Laredo Police were seen assessing some of the damages and speaking to the drivers involved. Fortunately no injuries were reported. For more headlines. click...
kgns.tv
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The next Menudo Bowl is just a few days away. Influencers in the community got together on Tuesday morning, January 10 to get people excited. It’s the event many people look forward to, getting to taste menudo from some of the best cooks around all while fundraising for the Laredo Crime Stoppers.
kgns.tv
Workforce Solutions offering Child Care Services Program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - WorkForce Solutions wants to help working parents who are in need of childcare services. The Child Care Services program strives to educate parents about the availability of quality childcare for parents who are working, training, or going to school. Eligible parents who have children under the...
kgns.tv
SWAT operation conducted at south Laredo home
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a SWAT conducted operation at a home near a south Laredo elementary school. The Laredo Police Department posted that the operation was going on at a residence near Santo Niño Elementary School. Police say, the scene is contained and there is no...
kgns.tv
Construction project to close I-35 exit to Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A construction project could affect your travels on I-35 and Loop 20 this weekend. Starting on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. crews will be working on the I-35 northbound exit 8B to Loop 20. The exit will be closed to the traveling public from Friday until Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 a.m. Crews will be working on installing steel girders for the continued construction of the direct connector at the Milo Interchange.
Private border wall builder wins largest Texas contract for state border wall
The South Dakota contractor who built a controversial private border wall in South Texas, has won a $224 million contract with the State of Texas to build new border wall near Laredo, which is facing heavy criticism from border wall opponents.
kgns.tv
Laredo International Airport impacted by FAA outage, flights delayed
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo International Airport was not unsusceptible to that critical Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer system that went down before the sun came up on Wednesday morning, January 11. Gilberto Sanchez, the airport director, said he received notification about the outage around 5 a.m. As a...
kgns.tv
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Cuatro Vientos
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported on a busy road in south Laredo. According to Laredo Police, a four-vehicle accident has been reported near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve. Laredo Police say it is a vehicle rollover on the southbound lane. At this time, no life-threatening injuries...
kgns.tv
No show witnesses in Laredo election lawsuit may be forced to answer questions
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There are new developments in the Laredo City Council District Two lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel Jr. and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Four of the witnesses in the case could land behind bars due to the noncompliance of a several subpoenas. The lawsuit claims 51 people should not...
kgns.tv
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
kgns.tv
Martin Luther King Day closures
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, plenty of city and county offices will be closed on Monday for the holiday. The City of Laredo Administrative office will be closed and there will be no lawn clipping and branch collection. Garbage collection will remain as...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some traffic congestion in central Laredo. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the 3100 block of East Saunders Street. Authorities say this is causing significant traffic congestion in the area. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect...
kgns.tv
Laredoan signs with ‘Kim Dawson Agency’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo native officially signs with one of the premier talent agencies in the southwest that has discovered the likes of artists including Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Belene Garza, hair and makeup artist, is now the youngest and first non-gender conforming person in the Texas...
kgns.tv
Convicted felon to spend nearly ten years in prison for shooting in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is back in prison and will serve nearly a decade behind bars for a shooting that happened in downtown laredo last year. Jimmy Lara had been arrested before for robbery and as such, he is prohibited from owning a gun. However, last year...
A Woman Stole $1K In Raw Beef At Texas Grocery Stores & Was A Serial Fajita Meat Thief
A Texas woman allegedly stole over $1,000 in fajita meat from multiple grocery stores in the state, including one location of the beloved H-E-B store. The Laredo Police Department arrested Minerva San Juanita Lopez in Laredo, TX, on Sunday, January 8, on three felony arrest warrants for "theft of property" at various meat markets, according to the Laredo Morning Times Online (LMTonline).
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Lana
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s a new year, and a new pet is looking to start the year off on the right paw. Lana is the first Pet of the Week for 2023. Lana is roughly three-years-old, she is fairly calm but she will go up to people for attention.
