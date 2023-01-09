The Mall del Norte is without a doubt the first place of the best malls in Laredo, Texas with more than 40 years of history. The best fashion and accessories stores in the city are found in this shopping center that is visited by thousands of people from both sides of the border. The biggest attraction of the mall are its three department stores : Macy's, Dillard's and JCPenney where you can find everything you need, be it clothing, electronics or decorative items from the best brands.

