Goats, rams and chickens pack them in on day 7 of the Farm Show: photos
On the next to last day of the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show crowds packed the Farm Show Complex to see goat and ram judging, try the new Orange Milk Shakes and maybe attend tonight’s rodeo, in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 13, 2023.
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
Freshest, most stacked hoagies in Harrisburg: Best Eats
There’s no such thing as “too much” at Old Town Delicatessen in downtown Harrisburg. The deli’s sandwiches explode with fillings, including Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and Italian seasonings. Come hungry and be prepared to take some home. The deli opened in 2012,...
Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.
A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike
Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania
A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
Pa. drivers admit going over 100 mph 3 times in past month: study
Pennsylvania is evidently a state full of speed demons. The average Keystone State resident has admitted to going over 100 miles-per-hour roughly three times over the past month. LISTEN: New Pennsylvania license to protect against fraud, other security concerns | Today in Pa. Gunther Volkswagen Daytona Beach set out to...
3 Adorable Small Towns in Lancaster Worth Visiting During The Winter Blues
Lancaster County is home to a variety of small towns and villages that are simply adorable. Although the city is a fun year-round destination for food and culture, there are some unique places (some with quirky names) spread across the more rural farmland areas of the county.
Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report
A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
Proposed central Pa. shopping center that would include Wawa hits roadblock: Report
Convenience store chain, Wawa, the largest private company in Pennsylvania (according to Forbes) has big plans for central Pennsylvania, where it plans to open as many as 40 locations. But one of the first locations Wawa announced in central Pennsylvania has apparently run into a roadblock because on Monday night,...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you go.
89-year-old, 85-year-old tie the knot in Pa. after nearly 30 years
One’s never too old for love. Take this man and woman in Pennsylvania, who just tied the knot in their eighties. SIMILAR STORIES: 102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday. The Times Leader reports how Carol Bawiec — a retiree of Geisinger’s nutrition department — and Lee...
‘Jeopardy!’ featured this Pa. city as an answer on Tuesday night’s episode
On Tuesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy,” the quiz show featured a city in Pa. as an answer that none of the contestants got correct. According to Lancaster Online, Ken Jennings asked a question in the “The Ex-State Capital” $2,000 Double Jeopardy category. The question, “Settled...
Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
