Bedford County, PA

FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Lottery ticket worth $1.6 million sold in central Pa.

A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.6 million has been sold in York County, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road, Fairview Twp., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners have one year from the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

2 men accused of stealing $1M from the Pa. Turnpike

Two men are charged with defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike of $1 million in tolls by buying and selling E-ZPass transponders, federal prosecutors said. Duvany Zambrano, 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey; and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, started buying thousands of transponders in Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A popular food chain with over twelve locations in Pennsylvania is opening another new spot in the Keystone State. Read on to learn more. On January 14, 2023, the popular food chain Duck Donuts will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Pennsylvania location in Moosic, according to local reports.
MOOSIC, PA
Daily Voice

Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery

A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Locals take home awards at PA Farm Show

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show is underway. This year's them is "Rooted in Progress." It's a celebration of the farmers who provide food to so many people and support thousands of jobs across the state. This is the 107th year for the show, which runs every day through Saturday at...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

