ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Source: Texas freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson recovering from post-season surgery

Texas freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson is recovering from postseason surgery on his left wrist, a source told Horns247. Robertson, UT's backup center behind starter Jake Majors, suffered the injury during the season but was able to hold off on having surgery until after Texas' appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Washington, the source said. Robertson is expected to recover in time for spring football, the source said.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Porter Moser previews weekend matchup against West Virginia

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners return home this weekend to try and get back on track after their third loss in four Big 12 games so far by a combined eight points. They'll welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to town for an 11 a.m. CT tip off. In advance,...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Updated scouting report on Texas 4-star signee Jelani McDonald

Waco (Texas) Connally four-star standout Jelani McDonald's rise in the Top247 rankings reached top 100 status this past fall thanks to his excellent on-field performance and elite multi-sport athletic profile. McDonald continued his impressive senior run with an encouraging performance this past week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he towered over the defensive back group and played some strong snaps as a big cornerback.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Jennie Baranczyk previews Top 25 matchup against Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. — The 16th-ranked Sooners scored a huge 89-79 win at Texas Tech in the midweek, and now they're back at home this weekend. They'll take on the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at 2 p.m. CT Saturday inside Lloyd Noble Center. In advance, head coach Jennie Baranczyk met...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
EDMOND, OK
Kristen Walters

Unique new grocery store just opened in Oklahoma

A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
SEMINOLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy