Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Unique new grocery store just opened in OklahomaKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
247Sports
Source: Texas freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson recovering from post-season surgery
Texas freshman offensive lineman Connor Robertson is recovering from postseason surgery on his left wrist, a source told Horns247. Robertson, UT's backup center behind starter Jake Majors, suffered the injury during the season but was able to hold off on having surgery until after Texas' appearance in the Alamo Bowl against Washington, the source said. Robertson is expected to recover in time for spring football, the source said.
247Sports
Crimson and Cream Collective announces teamwide deal for Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Major NIL news has come down the pike on campus Friday. Crimson and Cream Collective, one of two approved NIL collectives on the campus at The University of Oklahoma, has announced it’s signed or has offered a deal to the entire 115-man Oklahoma football roster, according to a report by On3Sports' Jeremy Crabtree.
247Sports
Porter Moser previews weekend matchup against West Virginia
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners return home this weekend to try and get back on track after their third loss in four Big 12 games so far by a combined eight points. They'll welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to town for an 11 a.m. CT tip off. In advance,...
247Sports
Updated scouting report on Texas 4-star signee Jelani McDonald
Waco (Texas) Connally four-star standout Jelani McDonald's rise in the Top247 rankings reached top 100 status this past fall thanks to his excellent on-field performance and elite multi-sport athletic profile. McDonald continued his impressive senior run with an encouraging performance this past week at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he towered over the defensive back group and played some strong snaps as a big cornerback.
247Sports
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
247Sports
Jennie Baranczyk previews Top 25 matchup against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. — The 16th-ranked Sooners scored a huge 89-79 win at Texas Tech in the midweek, and now they're back at home this weekend. They'll take on the No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks at 2 p.m. CT Saturday inside Lloyd Noble Center. In advance, head coach Jennie Baranczyk met...
247Sports
Grant Sherfield upon return home after 1-3 Big 12 start: 'We’ve still got a lot of conference play left'
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners suffered a third heartbreaking defeat in four Big 12 Conference games the other night when they fell 79-75 at Kansas. However, they're not deterred, and instead are ready to right the ship. Guard Grant Sherfield, who poured in 25 points in the Tuesday defeat,...
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
First drive-thru grocery store coming to Oklahoma
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside, drive-thru grocery store is about to open and become the first in Oklahoma. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday in Edmond. A news release says the new drive-thru store makes groceries available “on demand,” with customers picking up their groceries within about 15 minutes of their app order.
A unique new type of grocery store recently opened its first location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. Photo byBaranozdemir/Getty Images/Canva Pro license. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, a new grocery store concept called Jackbe celebrated the grand opening of its first Oklahoma location in Edmond.
17-year-old dies in Oklahoma City shooting
One teenager is dead after a shooting in Oklahoma City and police are trying to determine if it was intentional, or just a tragic accident.
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
19-Year-Old Located After Emergency Alert In OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has found a person they believed to be at-risk in Oklahoma City. The description OHP provided during the search described the person as a black female at around five feet, two inches tall, in a black hoodie and blue leggings. It is unknown what condition the...
Cleveland County Deputy Chief, Major resign effective immediately
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says two of its leaders have resigned, effective immediately.
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
Seminole man dead after being hit by truck on I-40
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck on Interstate 40, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to OHP, the collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Shawnee. OHP...
