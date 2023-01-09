Read full article on original website
Related
LISTEN: NASA says 2022 was one of the warmest years on record
DENVER (AP) — Earth’s fever persisted last year, not quite spiking to a record high but still in the top five or six warmest on record, government agencies reported Thursday. Watch the discussion in the player above. But expect record-shattering hot years soon, likely in the next couple...
Report warns the cost-of-living crisis may overshadow climate change
LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
Climate change helped fuel 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022, NOAA says
U.S. weather disasters are getting costlier as more people move into vulnerable areas and climate change raises the risks of extreme heat and rainfall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warned as it released its annual billion-dollar disasters report on Jan. 10, 2023. Even with an average hurricane season, 2022...
Hurricane Ian, drought conditions amplified 2022 U.S. weather extremes
DENVER (AP) — Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday. Even though 2022 wasn’t near record hot for the United...
FAA computer outage brings U.S. flights to a standstill as departing planes grounded
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
Few airline delays or cancellations a day after FAA outage grounds planes
Delays and cancellations among flights across the United States were minimal on Thursday, a day after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, grounding U.S. air traffic and leading to thousands of stranded travelers. There were 636 delays into, within or out of the U.S. as of Thursday...
WATCH LIVE: NASA holds news briefing on global temperatures in the past year
NASA will hold a news briefing on Thursday to discuss global temperatures over the past year and climate change. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above. Earlier this week, climate scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said costly weather disasters...
World Bank warns of looming global recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the...
WATCH: U.S. fully committed to U.S.-Japan alliance, Biden tells PM Kishida
President Joe Biden warmly welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Friday, as the two leaders were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.
Biden under pressure to expel Bolsonaro after riot in Brazil
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters’ brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt...
U.S., Japan plan to boost defense cooperation
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Japan plan to boost military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks on Wednesday. The U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers are set to agree to adjust the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. And, as they prepared to meet, Japan’s defense ministry announced it was ready to start construction on an uninhabited island where the two militaries will hold joint military exercises.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0