PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report
Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A busy street in Aliquippa was swarmed by state police overnight as they continued to investigate an early morning shooting. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m., where a caller told 911 someone had been shot. One man with visible injuries was brought out in handcuffs and was taken away in an ambulance.
Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
New Kensington man receives life prison sentence for Arnold fatal shooting
Shirley Clegg didn’t mince any words for the man who killed her brother. “I hope you never know peace because I will never know peace,” Clegg testified Friday during a sentencing hearing for Mario Gatti. Gatti, 33, of New Kensington was convicted of first-degree murder in October for...
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
Police say intoxicated woman hit garbage truck driver in Mt. Lebanon
A Waste Management driver was transported to Mercy Hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a car in Mt. Lebanon, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Police said a 34-year-old garbage man on his route was bringing a trash can to the truck when he was struck along Kenmont Avenue by a female driver in a black sedan.
Police: Man accused of attacking woman after a crash in North Fayette arrested
NORTH FAYETTE — A man accused of attacking a woman after a crash in North Fayette, police say. Authorities say John Joseph Diamond III is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and others. Police received a tip about Diamond’s location on Thursday. They met with the...
Man in custody after child held hostage during SWAT situation in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after a child was held hostage in a closet during a SWAT situation at a home in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street at 2:35 p.m. Police said the suspect, Phillip...
Northern Regional Police accuse woman of assaulting construction flagger with bat
Northern Regional Police accused a woman of using a baseball bat to assault another woman who was working as a flagger at a road construction site in Pine. Police say that on Jan. 5, a woman who works for Wright Traffic Control Inc. was working as a flagger at the intersection of Wallace and Village Run roads when a woman wearing a black and white Halloween mask and blue jeans hit her in the back and left leg with an aluminum baseball bat before fleeing.
Police: Young girl escapes attempted kidnapping in Bedford Dwellings, search for suspect ongoing
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after an attempted kidnapping in Bedford Dwellings on Wednesday. “I am very concerned about it especially for my kids,” said Idiatou Diallo, a local mother. Diallo has a 5-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son. She lives on Reunion Place, which is where...
Police investigating after 2 men, 1 teenage boy shot in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two men and a teenage boy were shot in McKees Rocks on Wednesday. Allegheny County police said the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue at around 3:49 p.m. The victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities. The victims...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police investigating report of attempted Hill District kidnapping
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police responded to a possible attempted kidnapping of a girl on Wednesday afternoon in the city's Hill District. Police say the call to the 890 block of Reunion Place came around 3:50 p.m. The girl was walking home when a man approached her and spoke to her.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
DA: Pittsburgh woman posted threatening, anti-police messages after Brackenridge chief's killing
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to detain a well-known Pittsburgh activist after, it said, she made threatening Facebook posts against police officers following the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. “A pig died tonight,” Nicky Jo Dawson wrote. “They want us...
Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce
First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2023 Allegheny County homicide victims
A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
wtae.com
One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg
A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to...
PSP, Children Services called to New Castle home
This incident is under investigation.
