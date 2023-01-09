ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

2 men, 1 teen boy shot in Pa.: report

Shots rang out in McKees Rocks Township, Allegheny County, on Wednesday evening, resulting in two men and a teenage boy getting hit, according to a news report. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Chartiers Avenue around 3:49 p.m., where the victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, WPXI reported.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A busy street in Aliquippa was swarmed by state police overnight as they continued to investigate an early morning shooting. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m., where a caller told 911 someone had been shot. One man with visible injuries was brought out in handcuffs and was taken away in an ambulance.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot, woman injured in Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- A man was shot and a woman was injured in an early-morning shooting in Beaver County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the shooting occurred along Mill Street just after 5 a.m. Police and medics are on scene.The condition of the man and woman are unknown at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Northern Regional Police accuse woman of assaulting construction flagger with bat

Northern Regional Police accused a woman of using a baseball bat to assault another woman who was working as a flagger at a road construction site in Pine. Police say that on Jan. 5, a woman who works for Wright Traffic Control Inc. was working as a flagger at the intersection of Wallace and Village Run roads when a woman wearing a black and white Halloween mask and blue jeans hit her in the back and left leg with an aluminum baseball bat before fleeing.
VERONA, PA
People

Man Allegedly Handcuffed, Stabbed Wife to Death After She Filed for Divorce

First responders found 47-year-old Tarae Washington's body in the kitchen of her Pittsburgh home with multiple stab wounds A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after authorities allege he handcuffed and stabbed his estranged wife to death. William L. Fitzgerald, 50, is accused of killing 47-year-old Tarae Washington, whose body was found on Jan. 5 in her Pittsburgh home, according to a press release from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He was arrested on Jan. 9 on Interstate 79 near Morgantown, W. Va., which is about 75 miles away from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2023 Allegheny County homicide victims

A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

One hurt in reported shooting in Wilkinsburg

A reported shooting in Wilkinsburg sent someone to the hospital. This happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue. Our crews saw evidence markers on the ground and police investigating on the sidewalk and around an SUV in the road. There is no word on the victim's condition as of...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge

PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

