How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Unpredictable ACC impacts rankings

The ACC wins most unpredictable conference in the country after Week 2 of conference play, and it has led to the most movement in my ballot this week.

Duke sits atop the ACC standings at 4-0 and Florida State is right behind in tie for second with Louisville. The Blue Devils still have their hardest opponents ahead of them, but getting off to an undefeated start in the conference is big. Duke is at No. 17 on my ballot and the Seminoles check in at No. 25 because of an overtime loss to Boston College.

Notre Dame drops a couple spots to No. 6 after losing to a trending-down North Carolina team. The Tar Heels were in the top 10 before losing four in a row – two to unranked opponents. But UNC saved its dismal start to ACC play with a massive upset and moves up to No. 14.

Virginia Tech lost another game to an unranked opponent this week – this time to Miami – dropping it to No. 15. The Hokies are struggling in the ACC after a strong nonconference showing, and Ashley Owusu remains sidelined with an injury. There's still a lot of season left, but Virginia Tech needs to start picking up wins in conference play soon.

My top three – South Carolina, Stanford and Ohio State – continue to find ways to win. The Gamecocks were held to fewer than 60 points in Starkville, but their defense held tougher and they beat Mississippi State on the road. Stanford was losing 56-53 to California with four minutes left, but then the Cardinal's defense didn't give up any points the rest of the game. Stanford avoided an upset to stay firmly in the No. 1 spot of the Pac-12.

Ohio State is without two starters, most recently losing point guard Madison Greene, but continues to notch good wins in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes pulled off a comeback win after trailing by 17 points against Illinois on Sunday to stay undefeated. South Carolina and LSU are the only other undefeated teams left after Colorado knocked off undefeated Utah this week.

Iowa finally scored a big win, defeating Michigan on the road 94-85 to move up to No. 13. The Hawkeyes were balanced on offense with four players in double figures, which is important to build on as they move through a competitive Big Ten. The Wolverines are at No. 12 because it was a close loss and they still have better wins than Iowa at this point.

In other Big Ten news, Grace Berger is back for Indiana and scored 16 points in the win against Northwestern Sunday. Berger's return is welcome news for the Hoosiers, who were starting to miss her absence after taking their first loss of the season to Michigan State on Dec. 29.

Moving over to the SEC, LSU is the only other team ranked on my ballot besides South Carolina. The Tigers broke into my top 10 this week, which is more of a result of other teams ahead of them losing than anything. LSU has won its first four SEC games, but it still hasn't been truly tested. But the Tigers are at No. 9 for now on my ballot.

It may not be long before we see Tennessee return to the rankings. The Lady Vols are on a five-game win streak, winning their first four SEC games by double digits. With big games at the end of the month against UConn and LSU, Tennessee has a chance to add some signature wins to its resume.

Cora Hall's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 9

South Carolina Stanford Ohio State UConn Indiana Notre Dame UCLA Utah LSU NC State Maryland Michigan Iowa North Carolina Virginia Tech Baylor Duke Arizona Oklahoma Iowa State Oregon Illinois Gonzaga Kansas Florida State

