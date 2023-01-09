Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Centurions: Century of Matches Objective: How to Complete
FIFA 23 Centurions: Century of Matches objective went live Jan. 12 as a new Milestone set players can work toward over the coming weeks. FUT Centurions is a new Ultimate Team promotion in FIFA 23 highlighting players who have achieved 100 goals, appearance, assists and more for their club or country. The card design is top-tier, but most know that this is a buffer promotion between now and Team of the Year. A second promotional team arrives Friday, Jan. 13, but a second Milestone objective set is now live after the Centurions: Century of Goals objective was released earlier in the promotion.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Release Schedule
FIFA 23 Team of the Year release schedule is on the minds of many heading into the biggest Ultimate Team promotion of the game cycle. Team of the Year highlights the best performing players from the past year with high rated special items. As well, there's plenty of other content for players to engage with including SBCs, objectives and more. There's even a rumor of Team of the Year Icons getting added this time around thanks to the new Campaign Icon format.
League of Legends Patch 13.1: Full List of Champion Buffs and Nerfs
League of Legends Patch 13.1 notes were released Jan. 10 showcasing changes kicking off Season 13. In total, 14 champions are set to receive changes for Season 13 following an exciting preseason. Preseason 2023 was highlighted by jungle changes and a new tank meta encouraged by new items such as Heartsteel and Jak'Sho, the Protean.
FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Player of the Month SBC Leaked
A FIFA 23 Martin Odegaard Premier League Player of the Month SBC has been leaked ahead of its expected arrival on Friday, Jan. 13. FIFA 23 Premier League Player of the Month voting returned following the World Cup combining November and December 2022 into one voting period. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard was a clear favorite considering his six goal contributions across four straight wins. According to FifaTradingRomania, Odegaard is set to win the PL POTM award and receive an SBC item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA 23 Centurions Dynamic Duo: How to Complete the Ryan Kent and James Tavernier SBC
FIFA 23 Centurions Dynamic Duo SBC for Ryan Kent and James Tavernier of Rangers went live Jan. 12. EA Sports released special FUT Centurions items as a Dynamic Duo on the final day of Team 1. Ryan Kent and James Tavernier are FIFA Ultimate Team fan-favorites and these new special items look like fun items to experiment with in different game modes.
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked Changes
League of Legends Season 2023 Ranked changes were detailed in the Patch 13.1 notes released Thursday, Jan. 10. League of Legends Patch 13.1 kicks off Season 2023 including balance changes, updates to Ranked, a new Mythic Shop rotation and more. Preseason 2023 introduced players to more jungle changes, a new tank meta thanks to items like Heartsteel and much more. As players prepare for another year of climbing the ladder, there are changes coming to Ranked Solo/Duo and Ranked Flex.
League of Legends Season 2023 Placement Matches Explained
League of Legends Season 2023 has begun, and everyone is excited to have a soft reset on the ranked system. This soft reset means that everyone must play ten ranked games called placement matches to acquire a rank. In addition to the ranks resetting, players can rejoice that their matchmaking rating (MMR) is also soft reset. Having a good MMR is imperative to gaining more LP per win and losing less LP per loss.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Mythic Shop Rotation was revealed in the patch notes posted Tuesday, Jan. 10 by Riot Games. The Mythic Shop, found in the loot tab, is an exclusive set of skins and other cosmetics that players can acquire via Mythic Essence. The shop rotates periodically providing fans with previously released Prestige skins, new Ashen Knight cosmetics, Chromas and more. The shop is rotating once again with Patch 13.1 to kick off Season 13.
FIFA 23 Centurions Cup: Rewards, Requirements
FIFA 23 Centurions Cup went live Jan. 13 at the start of Team 2 giving players some additional packs to open or save for Team of the Year. EA Sports releases special Live FUT Friendly cups throughout a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle. These cups usually have specific requirements and sometimes a match limit. The latest Centurions Cup was released during Team 2 available until Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. ET. This cup is a great way to add some good packs to your haul for the upcoming Team of the Year promotion.
Call of Duty League Major 2 Qualifiers: How to Watch, Schedule
Call of Duty League professionals face off in Major 2 Qualifiers on Twitch starting Jan. 13.
League of Legends Season 2023 Kickoff Event Schedule
Since the conclusion of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, fans of competitive League of Legends have been awaiting the start of the 2023 spring split. While specific regions host an offseason tournament to excite fans for the new season, there are quite a few regions that avoid any professional play between Worlds and spring split. For a long time, the best players from different regions would participate in an All-Star event, but this event was discontinued after 2020. Riot Games has decided to create a brand new event: the Season 2023 Kickoff Event. It will showcase players from nine professional leagues, playing against each other over a two day span.
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Gauntlet: Start Date, Teams, Prize Pool Detailed
A new Warzone 2 challenge is on the way — the DMZ Gauntlet. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event. Call of Duty has announced a brand new tournament centered around Warzone 2's DMZ mode. The DMZ Gauntlet features a $30,000 prize pool and will see 16 teams face off for their share of the money. What makes this even more exciting is that this marks the very first DMZ tournament in Call of Duty.
Apex Legends Players Slam "Boring" Ranked Split in Season 15
Apex Legends developers have responded to criticisms of the current 76-day "boring" Ranked split. Ranked appeals to the Apex player looking for a harder challenge compared to the usual public matches. Players are pitted against those of similar skill, each competing for RP to rise through the tier system. The...
Apex Legends Players Suffer Major Server Issues After Jan. 10 Update
Apex Legends players have been having a rough time lately, after the most recent update brought with it server outages and issues. Respawn's Spellbound Collection Event update for Apex Legends seemingly hasn't gone as smooth as they might have hoped. The studio took to Twitter to acknowledge that some players were "having issues" connecting to the game's server.
CDL Major 2 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
The Call of Duty League returns today for Major 2 qualifiers, and viewers can expect new Twitch drops as the stage gets underway. After a short break, the 12 CDL teams are back in action to determine their seeding for the Boston Major. With multiple teams sporting new rosters, like OpTic Texas, London Royal Ravens, and Los Angeles Guerrillas, fans are in for a lot of entertaining matches, as well as some free rewards.
