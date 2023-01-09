ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas ‘teacher of the year’ found shot dead in her backyard

By Snejana Farberov
A Texas elementary school teacher has been found shot to death in her backyard following a suspected domestic incident, police said.

The deadly shooting took place just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an address in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills Lane in the Houston suburb of Sugar Land.

Cops said an unnamed man has been identified as a suspect but he was not in custody as of Monday morning. No additional details were immediately available.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the home after receiving reports of multiple shots fired.

When they arrived, they discovered 28-year-old Wendy Duan dead from gunshot wounds in her yard.

A neighbor told the station ABC 13 he heard four gunshots and came outside.

Duan, a Houston native, had been teaching since 2017.
Duan’s killing is believed to be related to domestic violence.

The Alief Independent School District confirmed in a statement that Duan had worked as an assistant elementary school teacher since 2017.

In December 2021, Duan was named English as a Second Language (ESL) Teacher of the Year, according to a post on her Facebook page.

Police were called to this home on Oxford Mills Lane in Sugar Land on Saturday night after getting reports of shots fired.
“We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic passing of Alief ISD employee Wendy Duan,” the statement from the school district.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.”

