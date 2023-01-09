ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn

Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge

FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Seize Meth in Search Warrant

Today, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by the Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. executing a narcotic search warrant at 6 Double Day Street Apt. 2. Investigators found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, $382, and drug paraphernalia. The meth has...
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges

Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
NewsChannel 36

Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson

OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
ELMIRA, NY
wskg.org

Binghamton Council hears demands for action following violent police arrest

Dozens of people showed up to address Binghamton City Council Wednesday, spending over two hours demanding justice for Hamail Waddell and other actions to address policing in Binghamton. Waddell was arrested in the early morning hours on New Year's Day in downtown Binghamton charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head

Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy