Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO