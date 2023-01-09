Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Men Charged After Separate Incidents at Knights Inn
Two men from Endicott have been charged after separate incidents at the Knights Inn in Union earlier this week. According to the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the office responded to the Knights Inn just before 7 p.m. for a domestic incident. The office says Samuel Stukes was in violation of...
whcuradio.com
Cortland County man faces grand larceny, strangulation charge
FREETOWN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Freetown man is facing charges in Cortland County. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Allen Osborn on Tuesday, January 10th. Authorities say Osborn stole a victim’s mobile phone at an address in the Town of Freetown, and then drove them to a seasonal portion of Hoxie Gorge Road in the Town of Cortlandville. Osborn then allegedly fought and choked the victim before abandoning them on Hoxie Gorge Road.
Alleged Loveless killer out on bail
The man charged with hitting Loveless is out of jail, having posted $2,000 bail 3 days after his arrest.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Seize Meth in Search Warrant
Today, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by the Binghamton Metro S.W.A.T. executing a narcotic search warrant at 6 Double Day Street Apt. 2. Investigators found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of fentanyl, $382, and drug paraphernalia. The meth has...
Man sentenced for selling meth, fentanyl at a Best Western Hotel
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New York man has been sentenced after investigators found him selling drugs at a Best Western Hotel. On Thursday, Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to a maximum of over 36 years in state prison. He was previously found guilty of possessing over 2.5 grams of […]
whcuradio.com
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Landlord Isaac Anzaroot Sentenced on Charges
Last June, Binghamton landlord Isaac Anzaroot was arrested for violating multiple housing codes on his properties. Today, he was sentenced on four charges in the City of Binghamton Court. Anzaroot manages over a dozen properties in Binghamton and is connected to over 15 LLC's throughout the city. Anzaroot plead guilty...
Binghamton woman pleads guilty to Edwards Street Arson
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman pled guilty to setting an apartment on fire.
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Police Department promotes six staff members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A packed court-room filled with on-duty officers and family members watched as the Elmira police department promoted four lieutenants and two new captains on Friday. Each family members received the chance for their spouse or kids to pin a new badge on-to their uniform. “It was...
14850.com
Driver taken into custody, cited, after striking Sheriff’s Department car and fleeing on foot
A driver who police say struck a marked Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, which was “en route to an emergency call with emergency lights and sirens operating” in Ithaca’s west end, and then reportedly fled on foot, was taken into custody and issued multiple citations.
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
wskg.org
Binghamton Council hears demands for action following violent police arrest
Dozens of people showed up to address Binghamton City Council Wednesday, spending over two hours demanding justice for Hamail Waddell and other actions to address policing in Binghamton. Waddell was arrested in the early morning hours on New Year's Day in downtown Binghamton charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of...
Elmira man indicted on drug, weapons charges following November incident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grandy Jury on multiple counts following an arrest in Nov. of 2022. According to the indictment, Cody J. Cade was indicted on nine counts, five for drug possession, and four for illegal weapons possession. The incident occurred on November 18, 2022, […]
Woman forced to watch as man holds gun to his head
Bradford County, Pa. — After sweet-talking a woman to come over to his home, a man allegedly got angry, placed a gun under his chin, and told her she would have to watch. Charles William Fletcher accused the woman of liking his brother before grabbing the firearm and threatening her with it, police said. The 53-year-old Bradford County man initially placed the gun under the chin of the woman, according to the report. ...
Johnson City man charged with Arson
Police determined that 64-year-old Thomas Taber, a resident of the home, intentionally set the fire and then left.
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
BC Sheriff: Man held woman against her will with gun
The incident was said to have involved a man holding a female against her will, armed with a revolver.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Indicted On Weapons Charges, Interacting with a Minor
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man has been indicted on multiple weapons charges and interacting with a minor. According to court documents, Madixx Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon and 5 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. The documents say...
