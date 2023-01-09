Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NPBONUSFULL: Get $1,250 on Caesars for TCU vs. Georgia

New York Post readers can take advantage of a great new customer offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL . Click the button below to learn more about how to claim a $1,250 bet on Caesars before Georgia and TCU play in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

After starting the season in the heat of August, the 2022 college football season wraps up tonight when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the national championship.

These teams arrived to the championship in very different ways. Georgia comes in with a 14-0 record after winning the SEC championship and defeating No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Bulldogs are looking for their second consecutive national championship as well.

TCU entered the season with no expectations under new head coach Sonny Dykes, but exploded to a 13-1 record and reached the College Football Playoff out of nowhere.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett and TCU signal caller Max Duggan were both named Heisman finalists and both have great receiving options in Brock Bowers and Quentin Johnston, so this should be an exciting matchup. The Bulldogs should have the edge on defense with defensive tackle Jalen Carter and a supporting cast of blue-chip players.

