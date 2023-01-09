Read full article on original website
Related
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
New York Times article accidentally leaked numbers of Russian soldiers who criticised Ukraine war and Putin
The New York Times accidentally published the phone numbers of Russian soldiers critical of Vladimir Putin in the metadata of a September 2022 exposé, Motherboard reports.The article at issue, “‘Putin Is a Fool’: Intercepted Calls Reveal Russian Army in Disarray,” features Russian soldiers speaking candidly about Russia’s failings in the war on Ukraine and offering the sort of sharp criticism of president Vladimir Putin that’s rarely heard in public for fear of reprisals.“He wants to take Kyiv. But there’s no way we can do it,” one soldier said in the calls that form the basis of the piece, which...
kalkinemedia.com
Peru closes tourist hub airport as nationwide protests persist
Weeks-long protests that have left dozens dead across Peru continued on Thursday, with escalating tensions in Andean city Cusco prompting the government to preemptively close the tourist hub's airport. Supporters of ousted president Pedro Castillo have marched and barricaded streets around the South American country demanding new elections and the...
kalkinemedia.com
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
kalkinemedia.com
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. Spanish-language US television network Univision claimed in December that an American soldier living with a Colombian army battalion in 2019 had sexually abused and impregnated a 10-year-old girl from the Nukak tribe in the southern Amazonia region.
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey lashes out at Kurdish group in Sweden over tweet
Turkey lashed out Thursday at a video posted by a Kurdish group in Sweden calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a "dictator" and showing him swinging by his legs from a rope. A tweet by the Rojava Committee of Sweden on Wednesday compared Erdogan to Italy's Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.
kalkinemedia.com
Police say 5 killed in blast near Afghan foreign ministry
Afghan police said at least five people were killed and several wounded in a blast near the foreign ministry in Kabul on Wednesday. "An explosion took place today on the road to the ministry of foreign affairs as a result of which five civilians were martyred and several more were injured," said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran.
kalkinemedia.com
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
kalkinemedia.com
West African chief vows support for jihadist-torn Burkina
The head of West Africa's regional bloc has expressed support for jihadist-hit Burkina Faso less than five months after an insurgency sparked by Islamist militants sparked a new coup, the Burkinabe government said. Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, current president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), made...
kalkinemedia.com
DRC rebels agree to continue 'orderly withdrawal': mediator
M23 rebels have agreed to continue an "orderly withdrawal" from conquered territory in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday. Kenyatta met M23 leaders in his role as mediator in the conflict on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional...
kalkinemedia.com
Improved Syria-Turkey ties should seek end to 'occupation': Assad
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said Thursday that a Moscow-brokered rapprochement with Turkey should aim for "the end of occupation" by Ankara of parts of Syria. The comment, in a statement from his office, was Assad's first on meetings between ministers from Ankara and Damascus after more than a decade of enmity during Syria's civil war.
kalkinemedia.com
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
kalkinemedia.com
North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace
In Siversk, a town north of Soledar that could be next in line for the Russian advance, Oleksandr Kuzenko and his neighbours took solace in an old tradition Friday as they hunkered down in their basement shelter. Malanka, New Year Eve's in the Julian calendar, is best known for famed...
kalkinemedia.com
Union leader arrested as protests continue in Peru
Police in Peru announced the arrest of a trade union leader with supposed links to Maoist rebels as roadblocks and protests against President Dina Boluarte continued throughout the country on Friday. Police said they had arrested Rocio Leandro, a union leader from the south-central Ayacucho region, accused of financing protests...
kalkinemedia.com
No reconciliation without justice: French, German FMs tell Ethiopia
France and Germany's foreign ministers said Thursday said there can be no reconciliation without justice as they visited Ethiopia to lend their support to a peace deal signed last year to end two years of brutal war. The trip by France's Catherine Colonna and Annalena Baerbock of Germany began a...
kalkinemedia.com
Nine killed in mosque attack in Burkina Faso
Nine people were killed when suspected jihadists attacked a mosque in northeastern Burkina Faso, local sources said Thursday. The attack happened at around nightfall on Wednesday in the village of Goulgountou in Burkina's Sahel region, when assailants arrived on motorbikes and herded worshippers inside the mosque, a witness said. "They...
kalkinemedia.com
UAE agrees to roll over Pakistan debt, add $1 billion more
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over $2 billion owed by Pakistan and provide the country with an extra loan of $1 billion, Islamabad said Thursday. The agreement comes as Pakistan grapples with a major foreign exchange crisis, holding enough reserves to pay for just three weeks of imports.
kalkinemedia.com
Ukraine says it's fighting to hold Soledar, but 'situation difficult'
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister, Ganna Malyar, says the country's forces are fighting to retain control of Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region, but the situation remains "difficult". Malyar describes the battle as "the fiercest and heaviest fighting" and says that Russian forces are "suffering heavy losses".
Comments / 0