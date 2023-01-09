ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bill Belichick will ‘look at everything’ as questions surround Patriots

By Andrew Crane
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277Pr3_0k8VWKjd00

Bill Belichick didn’t reveal many details about the future of quarterback Mac Jones or offensive play-calling during his press conference Monday. But the 70-year-old coach, who confirmed he’ll return for a 24th season with the Patriots in 2023, acknowledged that “we’ll look at everything” after an 8-9 campaign ended without a postseason berth.

The Patriots’ offense struggled throughout the season — with both Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe taking significant snaps — and regressed under first-year play-caller Matt Patricia, finishing 26th in total yards per game, 20th in passing yards per game, and 17th in points per game. Their running game emerged as a lone bright spot.

“I think Mac has the ability to play quarterback in this league, and we have to all work together to try to find the best way as a football team — which obviously the quarterback’s an important position — to be more productive than we were this year,” Belichick said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14D74k_0k8VWKjd00
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) meets with Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after a game on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kPwE_0k8VWKjd00
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) talks to Matt Patricia (c.) as Bill Belichick (l.) looks on during a game against the Raiders on Dec. 18, 2022.
Getty Images

After losing longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who joined the Raiders as their head coach, Belichick entered training camp — and the preseason — without naming a play-caller. Patricia, a defensive coordinator, and former Giants coach Joe Judge emerged as two options, with senior offensive advisor/offensive line and offensive assistant/quarterbacks titles, respectively, tacked to their names on the team website.

Patricia called the plays, but Jones and the offense sputtered. The Patriots only managed 31 combined rushing and passing touchdowns after totaling 48 in 2021, which was Jones’ first year with the team after it selected him in the first round out of Alabama.

New England’s struggles culminated Sunday with a 35-23 loss to the Bills, a defeat that prevented the team from clinching a playoff berth and instead missed the postseason for the second time in three years. New England topped 30 points just once in 2022 — an Oct. 16 win against Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNZSu_0k8VWKjd00
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (r.) walks with Matt Patricia (l.) before a game against the Raiders on Dec. 18, 2022.
Getty Images

“We’ll evaluate everything that we’ve done, from me on down to everybody else, and evaluate things and make improvements where we feel like we can,” Belichick said when asked about future play-calling. “Again, there were a lot of positive things over the course of the year in all areas that we can build on, but in the end, it wasn’t what we wanted to be or needed to be.”

When pushed about the future roles of Patricia and Judge, Belichick remained noncommittal, but he defended his decision to hand the pair prominent offensive roles despite their history on defense and special teams.

“Every decision that we’ve made has always been with the intent to do the best thing for the football team,” Belichick said. “That’s the way it always will be. That’s what it’s been. That’s what it’ll be going forward.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAHvr_0k8VWKjd00
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (r.) talks with team owner Robert Kraft (l.) before a game against the Bills on Jan. 8, 2023.
AP

One name rumored to be an option for offensive coordinator is former Texans coach — and former Patriots offensive coordinator — Bill O’Brien , who has spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s OC, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Dec. 24. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also reported that Browns passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley are two additional names to monitor.

But the process for improvement, regardless of what that involves, will likely start later on Monday, Belichick said. Sunday’s game “was our postseason,” and the Patriots couldn’t advance. That means the conversations with owner Robert Kraft, staff and players will start much earlier than they have the last two decades, a run when New England missed the postseason just twice between 2001 and 2019.

“A comprehensive course of action as it always is,” Belichick said about the offseason decisions he now faces.

