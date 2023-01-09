ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG

Jazz Fest 2023: Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, H.E.R., Santana, and more!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is just around the corner and on Friday, event organizers announced the performers who will be flooding the Big Easy with sweet and sultry sounds. On top of the dozens of different jazz performers who give the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRG

Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Kenner police have arrested a woman after her one-year-old child was found dead with traces of fentanyl in her system. Detectives say around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, the Kenner Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of East Louisiana State Drive for a report of a child not breathing. That’s where police found the 22-month-old son of Alexis Callero, 34, unresponsive.
KENNER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy