Related
KOCO
State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
New members announced at Oklahoma State Board of Education
A new slate of members on the Oklahoma State Board of Education is causing backlash because of their lack of experience with public schools.
Report: Oklahoma has used almost 95% of its COVID relief funds
Since Oklahoma received almost $1.9 billion from the $198 billion in Fiscal Recovery Funds (FRF) created by the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, a new study shows the Sooner State has appropriated just under 95% of that budget.
State senator fighting to stop Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma, others push back
One day after it was announced that Ukrainian troops would begin training at an Army base in Oklahoma, an Oklahoma state senator is trying to put a stop to that plan.
kosu.org
What do Oklahoma students lose when traditional teacher certification becomes a luxury?
How dire is Oklahoma’s teaching certification crisis?. Oklahoma’s teacher shortage led to a record-breaking 3,780 emergency teaching certifications issued in 2022. In 2020, the legislature expanded the program to allow for renewals for up to three years. The passage of SB1119 during last year’s legislative session underlined the...
Governor Stitt Announces Changes To His Administration
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced changes to his administration just days after his inauguration. The Governor announced the new makeup of the State Board of Education. Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 will have new board members. Sarah Lepak will continue to represent District 2. Suzanne Reynolds will serve as...
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to stop Ukrainian troops from training here
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S Department of Defense said this week that about 100 Ukrainian soldiers will head to Fort Sill for Patriot missile training as soon as next week. Sen. Nathan Dahm, of Broken Arrow, then filed a resolution to reject Ukrainian troops in Oklahoma. “We saw how...
kosu.org
Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
KTEN.com
Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
news9.com
Gov. Stitt Declares Next Week As Quit Week To Encourage Oklahomans To Stop Smoking
Governor Kevin Stitt officially signed a proclamation declaring next week to be Quit Week. The state will offer free resources to Oklahomans interested in making the lifestyle change. Every year, more than 7,500 people die from tobacco.
pryorinfopub.com
Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State
Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Deputies investigating theft ring targeting OK businesses
Officials in Kay County say they are investigating a theft ring that targets Oklahoma businesses.
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
Netflix Targets Oklahoma for Crackdown on Password Sharing
This is a top 10 list you don't want to be on. According to a new study by Valenciatheaterseating.com Oklahoma is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sharing Netflix passwords and accounts. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE TOP 10 WORST NETFLIX PASSWORD OFFENDERS. Using trends software and...
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma surgery center offering Mako Robotics for joint replacements
Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is now the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics. The technology uses CT-based planning and data analytics during joint replacement surgeries, according to a Jan. 11 release. The first two knee surgeries at the surgery center using Mako SmartRobotics were performed Jan. 5.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy
There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
