Oklahoma State

KOCO

State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
kosu.org

Stitt's second term, Ryan Walters resigns CEO post, new AG Gentner Drummond and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and civil rights attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt's second inaugural speech to kick off a new term in office and Stitt abruptly replacing two-thirds of the State Board of Education on only his second day.
KTEN.com

Stitt signs executive order for Child Welfare Task Force

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed an executive order to start a new Child Welfare Task Force, to help children deal with issues with their biological parents and foster kids who are in the system. "Get some more services to these parents," said Amy Martens,...
pryorinfopub.com

Democratic Leader Munson Responds to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Address - The Facts Don’t Lie. Oklahoma Is Not a Top Ten State

Oklahoma City – Today Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) responded to Gov. Stitt’s Inauguration Speech delivered on the Capitol steps. “While I share Gov. Stitt’s enthusiasm for improving the lives of every Oklahoman, his first term did little to move our state forward” said Representative Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City.) “We still rank 45th in public school funding, 48th in access to healthcare, and just last year were cited as the worst state for women to live in the entire country. The facts don’t lie and we are nowhere near a top 10 state after 4 years of Gov. Stitt.”
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023

Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
beckersasc.com

Oklahoma surgery center offering Mako Robotics for joint replacements

Tulsa Bone and Joint's Union Pines Surgery Center is now the first ambulatory surgery center in Oklahoma to offer procedures with Mako SmartRobotics. The technology uses CT-based planning and data analytics during joint replacement surgeries, according to a Jan. 11 release. The first two knee surgeries at the surgery center using Mako SmartRobotics were performed Jan. 5.
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Ranked Among the Lowest in the US for Life Expectancy

There are many things that contribute to a person's overall life expectancy like health, lifestyle, occupation, diet, genetics, and bad habits. But did you know where you live could also determine you're life expectancy?. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHERE OKLAHOMA RANKED IN LIFE EXPECTANCY. A new study that NiceRX.com conducted...
OKLAHOMA STATE

